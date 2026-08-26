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Avoid common mistakes when booking a vehicle for your next house move

Relocating your entire household takes careful preparation. Learn how to pick the ideal truck rental size and avoid unnecessary hidden fees.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Avoid moving pitfalls with smart truck rental
ShutterStock royalty-free image #1581271549, 'Smiling couple moving house in rear of van with pot plant at camera' uploaded by user #250738318, retrieved from ShutterStock on August 26th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Prepare your truck rental for moving day by taking it for a test drive, booking the correct size for your household, and asking about hidden fees. Help your budget and improve scheduling preferences by avoiding peak times like weekends and summer break.

Ruby Home reports that over 25 million Americans moved in 2024, with over half doing so within the same county. Some people may wish to save money by moving themselves. Renting a vehicle instead of stuffing things in your car can help.

How Can I Choose the Right Size?

Common vehicle sizing tips start with matching your home to the right truck size. For example, a studio apartment may only fill a small cargo truck about 10 to 12 ft in space. However, your 3-to 5-bedroom household relocation may require a maximum-capacity truck measuring about 26 ft.

Failure to find the appropriate truck rental size can result in one that is too small and requires multiple trips. When it’s too big, your items may bump around too much and risk damage unless you securely tied down.

When Is a Good Time to Schedule a Moving Truck Rental?

Common moving vehicle advice states you should work around seasonal and school calendars where possible. Moving on a Tuesday or Wednesday may have the lowest daily base rates combined with the highest amount of vehicle availability.

Moving on the weekends means peak times with trucks selling out weeks in advance. Try to avoid the start or end of the month when roads are filled with people moving between rental lease dates.

School is out, and the weather is nice, so Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend can result in double or triple pricing as the majority of movers relocate. Holding off until fall or winter can mean significant off-season discounts and open booking times.

Tips for Avoiding Stress

Take a truck from Orana’s Brisbane branch for a test drive to ensure you’re comfortable handling it on the road before loading your items. Inspect the truck before moving to check for damage so you won’t be charged for it.

Before moving, understand that your quoted rate may be the base rate with other likely fees to consider.

Thoroughly read your rental agreement guide and ask questions about common adjustments.

These may include:

  • Late return penalties
  • Environmental safety fees for emissions handling
  • Fuel surcharges
  • Mileage costs

If you’re driving a long distance, your mileage may be included in a lump sum. However, those late-return penalties may trigger an extra-day rental charge even if you’re 15 minutes past the drop-off window.

Enjoy Stress-Free Moving with the Right Vehicle

With so much to handle on a moving day, don’t create stress by not having the right vehicle to move your life from one place to another. A self-move can be made easy with the right-size truck rental that’s been properly inspected and test-driven.

Be aware of your final expenses by reviewing your contract and knowing what questions to ask. Proper preparation can ensure you’re settled in your new home in no time.

Learn more about moving and related topics by checking our website.

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