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Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class

Savage, a 5-foot-11 guard from Marietta, Georgia, revealed his decision in an interview with CBS Sports, choosing Purdue over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and UCLA.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class

Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class just got a major boost. Four-star point guard Kevin Savage announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Sunday, giving coach Matt Painter another significant win on the recruiting trail.

Savage, a 5-foot-11 guard from Marietta, Georgia, revealed his decision in an interview with CBS Sports, choosing Purdue over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and UCLA. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 9 point guard nationally. This past spring, Savage averaged 20.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Savage’s commitment pairs him with four-star center Isaiah Hill, an Indianapolis native who pledged to Purdue back in May. Hill is ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect in the class. The highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Boilermakers in the recruiting rankings era.

The point guard-center combination echoes Purdue’s recent success with Braden Smith and Zach Edey, who led the Boilermakers to a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular-season title and a National Championship Game appearance in 2023-24. Hill and Savage carry that same potential on paper — Hill as a versatile 7-footer with shot-blocking ability, and Savage as an aggressive scorer with strong court vision.

RELATED | Top 10 Players That Played Basketball At Purdue

For the 2027-28 season, Hill would join a frontcourt featuring Daniel Jacobsen, Sinan Huan and Raleigh Burgess, while Savage would team with Omer Mayer and Luke Ertel in the backcourt giving Purdue serious depth at both positions.

Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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