Prize Redemption Q&A

WYXB Prize Redemption

COMMONLY ASKED QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What are the details of my prize?

A: All contest winners will be contacted via email within 10 business days from the date they won and given more details about their prize. Typically, these emails are sent out on the Monday following the week of contesting. We do this so we can make sure we’re communicating the same message to everyone that has won and that they have the most updated information about ticket availability.

Q: What do I have to do to get my prize?

A: You will receive an email from B105@your-favorite-station.com with subject line: “Congratulations on winning with B 105.7!” This email will give you the prize value along with instructions on how to redeem your prize. To redeem your prize, you must complete and return the prize release form, and upload a photo of a Valid ID (this also helps speed up the process should you ever need to pick up a prize at our front desk). **Prize release forms must be returned before prizes may be transferred**

Q: How long do I have to redeem my prize once it becomes available?

A: Winners have 30 days from the date the notification email of availability is sent to pick up their prize. After that time, it will be forfeited.

Q: I’ve been told my prize is available to pick up. Where should I go?

A: Prize pick up is located at 40 Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. Ring the doorbell and a receptionist will buzz you in. Once inside, approach the desk in the lobby and give the receptionist your first and last name, along with which radio station you are collecting a prize from. If you have any trouble finding it or want to ensure that your prize is available to be picked up, please call (317) 266-9422 and give them the information above.

Q: What if I can’t make it during prize pickup hours? Can you mail my prize?

A: Unfortunately, in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint and ensure prizes are available to winners, they will no longer be sent in the mail. However, if you have a friend or family member that would be able to pick up your prize, simply email cianna.wright@radio-one.com to let us know the first and last name of the person that will be picking up the prize in your place.

Q: I can no longer go to a show, can I put the tickets under someone else’s name?

A: Contest prizes are not transferable, however, once the prize is redeemed you are free to do whatever you like with it. If the prize hasn’t been awarded yet, you may also choose not to accept the prize and we will remove it from your winner profile, allowing you to win a new prize immediately after should you participate in another contest.

Q: I have questions about a prize or event. Who can I contact?

A: Please reach out to the Radio One Promotions Coordinator Cianna Wright via email: cianna.wright@radio-one.com. If you have questions about the time, date, or location of a show, please refer to the Fan event page.

Q: I won a prize and it’s been over 7 business days but I haven’t received my email. What should I do?

A: Most often when winners don’t receive their email, we’ve found there is an error with the email address that was recorded in our system or that our email went to the winner’s junk/spam folder. Please check these folders in your email account. If this doesn’t solve the problem, please send an email to cianna.wright@radio-one.com to make us aware of the situation.

Q: I’ve filled out and returned my prize release form. When will I get my tickets?

A: Unfortunately, WYXB is not given a schedule of when tickets will be printed or distributed so we’re unable to give specific dates as that information isn’t available to us. As soon as we are given any details, will let you know that their availability status has changed along with instructions on how to obtain them.

How To Redeem Your In-House Prize

Your prize is in-house and available for pickup! Please follow these steps:

· Bring a valid photo ID [this must match the name of the person that won the prize] · Drop by our offices on the circle located at: 40 Monument Circle [prize pick up is located at the reception desk in the lobby]

Prize pickup is available on the following days and hours:

M-F 10a-5p

Prize pick up is NOT available the following holidays:

MLK JR Day: Jan 15th

President’s Day: Feb 19th

Memorial Day: May 27th

Juneteenth: June 19th

July 4th

Labor Day: Sept 2nd

Thanksgiving: Nov 28th

Black Friday: Nov 29th

Christmas Eve: Dec 24th

Christmas Day: Dec 25th The office will close EARLY at 1:30pm on the following days: May 24th July 3rd August 30 Nov 27th December 31st



*Prizes must be picked up between the hours listed above.*

Prize must be redeemed within 30 days of availability notification. If the prize is not claimed within the allotted time, it will be forfeited by the winner and will become the property of WYXB. All winners must sign a receipt of prize form and are solely responsible for reporting and paying all taxes on prizes, if applicable. Contest prizes are not transferable however, once the prize is redeemed you are free to do whatever you like with it.

WYXB is not responsible for sending pickup reminders so please mark your calendars and make the necessary arrangements.

Thank you for listening to WYXB and being part of the B105.7 family!