The Indy 500 Audio Guaranteed to Give You Chills

Source: Phillip G. Abbott / Getty

The Indy 500 isn’t just a race—it’s a rite of passage, a tradition, and a bucket list experience all rolled into one.

Held every Memorial Day weekend at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s the largest single-day sporting event in the world, drawing fans from across the globe.

What makes it so special is the combination of history, speed, and spectacle: 200 laps, 500 miles, and speeds topping 230 mph, all cheered on by more than 300,000 fans.

It’s a celebration of innovation, endurance, and Indiana pride—where legends are made, milk is chugged in victory, and the roar of the crowd is almost as loud as the engines.

You’ve got to hear this audio below.

It captures in part why the Indy 500 is so special: