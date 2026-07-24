Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Top 20 Companies to Work for in Indianapolis in 2026 Finding the right job is about more than receiving a paycheck. Competitive benefits, opportunities to move up, workplace culture and flexibility can all make a major difference in where someone chooses to build a career. Indianapolis is home to several major employers in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, finance and life sciences. The region’s largest industries include healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, transportation and technology. Based on recent workplace recognition, career opportunities and presence in Central Indiana, here are 20 of the best companies to work for in the Indianapolis area in 2026. RELATED: Indiana High Schools With the Best Clubs and Student Organizations

1. Eli Lilly and Company Eli Lilly remains one of the biggest names in Indianapolis. The pharmaceutical company offers careers in science, research, technology, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and corporate operations. Lilly is especially attractive for professionals looking for competitive compensation, strong benefits and the opportunity to work on products that could affect patients around the world. The company is also one of the Indianapolis region’s largest life sciences employers.

2. Crew Carwash Crew Carwash earned the top spot on Glassdoor’s 2026 list of the Best Places to Work in the United States. The Indiana based company offers career advancement opportunities, tuition assistance and student loan repayment programs. Crew is an especially strong option for students and younger workers looking to start earning money while continuing their education.

3. Salesforce Salesforce operates one of the most recognizable offices in downtown Indianapolis. Its Indianapolis location grew from the company’s acquisition of ExactTarget and remains an important technology hub. Employees can explore careers in sales, marketing, customer success, engineering, data and business operations. Salesforce is also known for employee volunteer programs and professional development opportunities.

4. Roche Diagnostics Roche Diagnostics operates its North American headquarters in the Indianapolis area and employs thousands of people locally. The company offers careers in medical research, laboratory science, engineering, manufacturing, information technology and business operations. Roche is a strong choice for job seekers interested in healthcare and life sciences without necessarily working inside a hospital.

5. Elevance Health Formerly known as Anthem, Elevance Health is headquartered in Indianapolis and is one of the largest health benefits companies in the country. The company offers opportunities in healthcare administration, customer service, technology, finance, communications and data analytics. Many positions also offer remote or hybrid work options.

6. Indiana University Health IU Health is one of the largest employers in Indiana and provides career opportunities far beyond doctors and nurses. The healthcare system hires people for information technology, food services, finance, human resources, patient care, security, administration and research. IU Health can also be a strong place to begin a healthcare career and work toward additional certifications or education.

7. Corteva Agriscience Corteva Agriscience is headquartered in Indianapolis and offers careers connected to agriculture, science and technology. Employees work in areas such as research, engineering, finance, communications, supply chain management and product development. Corteva may be a good fit for professionals who want to combine innovation with work that supports the global food and agriculture industry.

8. Progressive Insurance Progressive Insurance ranked first among Central Indiana companies with at least 400 employees on the 2026 Central Indiana Top Workplaces list. The company offers opportunities in claims, customer service, sales, technology and corporate operations. Progressive is also known for training employees who may be entering the insurance industry for the first time.

9. OneAmerica Financial OneAmerica Financial has deep roots in downtown Indianapolis and offers careers in insurance, retirement services, investments, technology and financial planning. The company is a strong option for professionals looking for stability, career development and experience within the financial services industry.

10. Rolls Royce Rolls Royce has a major aerospace operation in Indianapolis, making it one of the area’s leading employers for engineers and advanced manufacturing professionals. Its local workforce supports aircraft engine development, production and testing. Rolls Royce also offers positions in supply chain management, project management, finance and information technology.

11. Community Health Network Community Health Network is another major healthcare employer serving Indianapolis and surrounding communities. Along with clinical positions, the network regularly needs employees in administration, scheduling, behavioral health, technology, communications and patient support. It is one of Central Indiana’s largest employers.

12. Allison Transmission Allison Transmission is headquartered in Indianapolis and specializes in commercial duty automatic transmissions and electric propulsion systems. The company offers careers in engineering, manufacturing, skilled trades, supply chain management, finance and technology. It can be an especially attractive employer for people interested in advanced manufacturing and automotive innovation.

13. Simon Property Group Simon Property Group is headquartered in Indianapolis and is one of the world’s largest owners of shopping, dining and entertainment properties. Career opportunities include real estate, leasing, marketing, finance, legal services, property management and technology. Simon may be a good choice for professionals who want to enter the commercial real estate industry while remaining in Indianapolis.

14. SEP SEP is a Carmel based software product design and development company. It ranked second in its size category on the 2026 Central Indiana Top Workplaces list. The company works with clients to create software products and offers opportunities for developers, designers, researchers and project leaders. Its workplace recognition makes it a company worth watching for anyone interested in the local technology industry.

15. Eight Eleven Group Eight Eleven Group ranked second among Central Indiana companies with at least 400 employees on the 2026 Top Workplaces list. The Indianapolis based company works in staffing, consulting and professional services through brands including Brooksource and Medasource. It can be a strong starting point for young professionals interested in recruiting, sales, consulting or technology.

16. Merchants Bank and Merchants Capital Merchants Bank and Merchants Capital are headquartered in Carmel and ranked fifth among Central Indiana’s largest workplaces for 2026. The companies provide opportunities in banking, mortgage services, finance, affordable housing, commercial lending and corporate operations. Employees have highlighted teamwork and the opportunity to help clients and coworkers grow.

17. Shepherd Insurance Shepherd Insurance placed third among Central Indiana companies with at least 400 employees on the 2026 Top Workplaces list. The company is based in Carmel and offers careers in business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, sales and client services. It may be a good option for professionals who prefer a locally connected company with a growing regional presence.

18. Indiana Members Credit Union Indiana Members Credit Union is headquartered in Indianapolis and operates branches throughout Central Indiana. The organization ranked among the largest Central Indiana Top Workplaces in 2025. Career opportunities include banking, lending, customer service, marketing, technology and financial education.

19. Paradigm Health Paradigm Health ranked first among Central Indiana employers with 150 to 399 employees on the 2026 Top Workplaces list. The Indianapolis based organization provides hospice and palliative care services. It offers clinical, administrative and patient support positions for people who want to make a direct difference for local patients and their families.

20. New Hope of Indiana New Hope of Indiana ranked third in its category on the 2026 Central Indiana Top Workplaces list. The nonprofit supports individuals with disabilities and their families through residential, therapy, employment and community programs. New Hope can be a meaningful workplace for professionals interested in healthcare, social services, education and community impact.