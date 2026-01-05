Contact Us

Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you!

Reach out, and we’ll get back to you!

Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Call-In Line: 317-681-1057

Station Contacts:

Director of Sales: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

Program Director: Sean Copeland – sean.copleand@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Contesting Inquiries: Cianna Wright – Cianna.Wright@radio-one.com