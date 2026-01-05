Contact Us
Hi there, and welcome to B1057 Contact Us page!
Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you!
Reach out, and we’ll get back to you!
Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Call-In Line: 317-681-1057
Station Contacts:
Director of Sales: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com
Program Director: Sean Copeland – sean.copleand@radio-one.com
Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Contesting Inquiries: Cianna Wright – Cianna.Wright@radio-one.com
More from B 105.7