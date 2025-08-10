Listen Live
Sean's Tough Trivia!

Published on August 10, 2025

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…


 win a pair of tickets to The Murat Shrine Circus, Saturday, September 27th at Old National Centre! 

9.4.25

A new study finds doing this to yourself can significantly reduce anxiety.  What is it?

A – Self hugging

B – Positive self-talk

