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Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

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Carb Day 2026
  • Date/time: May 22, 8:00am to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

United We Party, all Friday long! 🎉

🏁 Miller Lite Carb Day brings the ULTIMATE kickoff to Indy 500 weekend on Friday, May 22 at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race energy meets full-on celebration with the FINAL PRACTICE for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the fan-favorite Oscar Mayer Wienie 500, and the always-electric Pit Stop Competition. 🏎️💨

And when the engines cool, the music heats up! 🔥🎶 Counting Crows and Switchfoot take the stage for a high-energy concert, turning the weekend into a full-blown party that will have EVERYONE ready for race day!

👇 TICKETS FOR MILLER LITE CARB DAY ARE ON SALE NOW! 👇

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