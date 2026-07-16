Contact Us | B105.7
Contact Us | B105.7
Contact Us | B105.7
Hi there, and welcome to B1057 Contact Us page! Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you! Reach out, and we’ll get back to you!
Station Info
Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Main Line: 317-266-9422
B1057 Call-In Line: 317-681-1057
Station Contacts:
Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com
Program Director: Sean Copeland – Sean.Copleand@radio-one.com
Marketing Director: Amanda Baker – abaker@radio-one.com
Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Promotions Director (Contesting Inquiries): Mel McMahon – mmcmahon@radio-one.com
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