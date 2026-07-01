Listen Live
Close
B's Indy Blogs

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

"It's one of those things you dream about but never expect to happen," Sean shared after returning home.

Published on July 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime experience. B105.7’s own Sean Copeland recently packed his bags for Nashville, where he joined fellow radio personalities for an industry get-together that turned into something truly special.

The reason? Taylor Swift herself made an appearance.

For Sean, the trip was already exciting. Nashville’s energy, the music, and the chance to connect with peers from across the country made for an unforgettable few days. But nothing could have prepared him for what happened next.

During the event, Sean got the chance to meet Taylor up close. The global superstar was warm, genuine, and surprisingly down-to-earth, chatting with the radio crowd like an old friend. Sean walked away impressed by how kind and approachable she was, even with all her fame.

Then came the moment that left him speechless. Sean actually held one of Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards in his own hands. Feeling the weight of that golden gramophone, knowing the talent and hard work it represented, was something he won’t soon forget.

“It’s one of those things you dream about but never expect to happen,” Sean shared after returning home.

For everyone tuning in to B105.7, Sean’s story is a reminder that magic moments can happen when you least expect them. From holding a Grammy to swapping words with one of the biggest artists in the world, Sean’s Nashville adventure will be a highlight he’ll be talking about for years.

RELATED | Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Date Revealed

Stay tuned to B105.7 for more behind-the-scenes stories you won’t hear anywhere else.

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight

32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Keystone Group Plans for Major Renovations at Sheraton Hotel

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Woman with cell phone at train station
Relationships  |  Sean Copeland

10 ‘Acceptable’ Reasons to Make a Phone Call in 2024

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Events
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440, with fireworks display in the night sky.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close