Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026
Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026
From centenarians to stars entering a new decade, 2026 is packed with celebrity milestone birthdays across film, music, sports, fashion, and global politics.
Below is a complete, easy-to-scan list of famous figures marking major age milestones in 2026 — organized by decade.
Celebrities Turning 100 in 2026
- David Attenborough — born May 8, 1926
- Mel Brooks — born June 28, 1926
Celebrities Turning 90 in 2026
- Amr Moussa — born October 3, 1936
- Samia Halaby — born December 12, 1936
Celebrities Turning 80 in 2026
- Dolly Parton — January 19, 1946
- Liza Minnelli — March 12, 1946
- Candice Bergen — May 9, 1946
- Cher — May 20, 1946
- Donald Trump — June 14, 1946
- Sylvester Stallone — July 6, 1946
- George W. Bush — July 6, 1946
- Bill Clinton — August 19, 1946
- Tommy Lee Jones — September 15, 1946
Celebrities Turning 70 in 2026
- Mel Gibson — January 3, 1956
- Geena Davis — January 21, 1956
- Bryan Cranston — March 7, 1956
- Tom Hanks — July 9, 1956
- Kim Cattrall — August 21, 1956
- Ayman Zeidan — September 1, 1956
Celebrities Turning 60 in 2026
- Ehab Tawfik — January 7, 1966
- Cindy Crawford — February 20, 1966
- Najwa Karam — February 26, 1966
- Robin Wright — April 8, 1966
- Janet Jackson — May 16, 1966
- Eric Cantona — May 24, 1966
- Helena Bonham Carter — May 26, 1966
- Giambattista Valli — June 27, 1966
- Halle Berry — August 14, 1966
- Salma Hayek — September 2, 1966
Celebrities Turning 50 in 2026
- Isla Fisher — February 3, 1976
- Abhishek Bachchan — February 5, 1976
- Haifa Wehbe — March 10, 1976
- Reese Witherspoon — March 22, 1976
- Kosai Khauli — April 1, 1976
- Colin Farrell — May 31, 1976
- Diana Haddad — October 1, 1976
- Ryan Reynolds — October 23, 1976
Celebrities Turning 40 in 2026
- Deepika Padukone — January 5, 1986
- Jamie Bell — March 14, 1986
- Lady Gaga — March 28, 1986
- Leighton Meester — April 9, 1986
- Robert Pattinson — May 13, 1986
- Shia LaBeouf — June 11, 1986
- Mary-Kate Olsen — June 13, 1986
- Ashley Olsen — June 13, 1986
- Lindsay Lohan — July 2, 1986
- Usain Bolt — August 21, 1986
- Emilia Clarke — October 23, 1986
- Drake — October 24, 1986
- May Calamawy — October 28, 1986
Celebrities Turning 30 in 2026
- Florence Pugh — January 3, 1996
- Sophie Turner — February 21, 1996
- Anya Taylor-Joy — April 16, 1996
- Tom Holland — June 1, 1996
- Zendaya — September 1, 1996
- Lewis Capaldi — October 7, 1996
- Bella Hadid — October 9, 1996
- Hailey Bieber — November 22, 1996
- Hailee Steinfeld — December 11, 1996
Celebrities Turning 20 in 2026
- Hanjin — January 5, 2006
- Mosaab Mohammed Aziz — July 15, 2006
- Che — August 29, 2006
More from B 105.7