Celebrity

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Published on January 14, 2026

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

From centenarians to stars entering a new decade, 2026 is packed with celebrity milestone birthdays across film, music, sports, fashion, and global politics.

Below is a complete, easy-to-scan list of famous figures marking major age milestones in 2026 — organized by decade.

Celebrities Turning 100 in 2026

  • David Attenborough — born May 8, 1926
  • Mel Brooks — born June 28, 1926

Celebrities Turning 90 in 2026

  • Amr Moussa — born October 3, 1936
  • Samia Halaby — born December 12, 1936

Celebrities Turning 80 in 2026

  • Dolly Parton — January 19, 1946
  • Liza Minnelli — March 12, 1946
  • Candice Bergen — May 9, 1946
  • Cher — May 20, 1946
  • Donald Trump — June 14, 1946
  • Sylvester Stallone — July 6, 1946
  • George W. Bush — July 6, 1946
  • Bill Clinton — August 19, 1946
  • Tommy Lee Jones — September 15, 1946

Celebrities Turning 70 in 2026

  • Mel Gibson — January 3, 1956
  • Geena Davis — January 21, 1956
  • Bryan Cranston — March 7, 1956
  • Tom Hanks — July 9, 1956
  • Kim Cattrall — August 21, 1956
  • Ayman Zeidan — September 1, 1956

Celebrities Turning 60 in 2026

  • Ehab Tawfik — January 7, 1966
  • Cindy Crawford — February 20, 1966
  • Najwa Karam — February 26, 1966
  • Robin Wright — April 8, 1966
  • Janet Jackson — May 16, 1966
  • Eric Cantona — May 24, 1966
  • Helena Bonham Carter — May 26, 1966
  • Giambattista Valli — June 27, 1966
  • Halle Berry — August 14, 1966
  • Salma Hayek — September 2, 1966

Celebrities Turning 50 in 2026

  • Isla Fisher — February 3, 1976
  • Abhishek Bachchan — February 5, 1976
  • Haifa Wehbe — March 10, 1976
  • Reese Witherspoon — March 22, 1976
  • Kosai Khauli — April 1, 1976
  • Colin Farrell — May 31, 1976
  • Diana Haddad — October 1, 1976
  • Ryan Reynolds — October 23, 1976

Celebrities Turning 40 in 2026

  • Deepika Padukone — January 5, 1986
  • Jamie Bell — March 14, 1986
  • Lady Gaga — March 28, 1986
  • Leighton Meester — April 9, 1986
  • Robert Pattinson — May 13, 1986
  • Shia LaBeouf — June 11, 1986
  • Mary-Kate Olsen — June 13, 1986
  • Ashley Olsen — June 13, 1986
  • Lindsay Lohan — July 2, 1986
  • Usain Bolt — August 21, 1986
  • Emilia Clarke — October 23, 1986
  • Drake — October 24, 1986
  • May Calamawy — October 28, 1986

Celebrities Turning 30 in 2026

  • Florence Pugh — January 3, 1996
  • Sophie Turner — February 21, 1996
  • Anya Taylor-Joy — April 16, 1996
  • Tom Holland — June 1, 1996
  • Zendaya — September 1, 1996
  • Lewis Capaldi — October 7, 1996
  • Bella Hadid — October 9, 1996
  • Hailey Bieber — November 22, 1996
  • Hailee Steinfeld — December 11, 1996

Celebrities Turning 20 in 2026

  • Hanjin — January 5, 2006
  • Mosaab Mohammed Aziz — July 15, 2006
  • Che — August 29, 2006
