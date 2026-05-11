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Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Long before the engines roar to life, the Indianapolis 500 begins with a moment that brings the entire Speedway together: the national anthem.

It is more than a ceremonial tradition.

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Over the years, anthem performances have added star power and fresh energy to race day, with voices that help turn a pre-race ritual into a shared experience felt from the grandstands to living rooms across the country.

That brief performance carries real weight, connecting fans, drivers, and generations through a familiar song delivered in an unforgettable setting.

Take a look below at Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers.

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Natalie Grant (2025)

Jordin Sparks (2024)

Jewel (2023)

Jordan FIsher (2022)

Jimmie Allen (2021)

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson (2020)

Kelly Clarkson (2011, 2018 & 2019)

Bebe Rexha (2017)

Darius Rucker (2016)

Jordin Sparks (2015)

LeAnn Rimes (2014)

Sandi Patti (2013)

Martina McBride (2012)

Jewel (2010)

Julianne Hough (2008)

Jessica Simpson (2004)

Steven Tyler (2001)

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