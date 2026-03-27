Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS —Indiana is still adding people, but most of that growth is happening in Central Indiana, and experts say keeping it going could get tricky.

New Census numbers show the state added tens of thousands of residents last year, keeping it ahead of many Midwest neighbors. But how Indiana is growing has shifted. These days, it is mostly newcomers moving in rather than babies outnumbering deaths.

Matt Kinghorn, a senior demographer at the Indiana Business Research Center, says migration has driven most of the state’s growth over the past few years. Indiana used to rely more on natural growth, but lower birth rates and an aging population have changed that.

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Central Indiana is leading the way. Counties around Indianapolis, including Boone, Hancock, Hamilton, Johnson, Hendricks, and Morgan, are among the fastest-growing, thanks to new housing, jobs, and suburban development. Marion County is still adding people, though more slowly, and Lake and Allen counties saw smaller gains.

Kinghorn warns the big challenge is keeping it going. Migration can shift with the economy or national immigration rules, and Indiana can no longer rely on birth rates to keep the numbers climbing. Within the next decade, deaths could start outpacing births, slowing overall growth or even reversing it.

That shift would affect a lot. There would be fewer workers, smaller school classes, tighter labor markets, less spending, and more retirees.

Indiana is still growing steadily compared with other Midwestern states, but the source of that growth is changing. The question now is how the state will adapt, especially with Central Indiana carrying most of the load.

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States was originally published on wibc.com