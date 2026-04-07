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Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis

There’s something special about summertime in Indiana.

Long days, warm nights, and a slower pace make it the perfect season to hit the road and explore everything the region has to offer.

While Indianapolis itself is full of festivals, food, and fun, sometimes the best way to recharge is by getting away—even just for a day or two.

Luckily, living in Indy means you’re within driving distance of some of the Midwest’s most underrated destinations.

Whether you’re craving a quiet escape into nature, a charming small-town stroll, or something more adventurous, Indiana is surrounded by opportunities to explore.

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It’s a state known for its rolling countryside, historic towns, lush forests, and winding rivers—and summer is when it all comes alive.

You don’t need a big budget or a long vacation to feel like you’ve gotten away.

With just a tank of gas and a free weekend, you can find yourself in places that feel far removed from city life.

And the best part? You won’t have to deal with airports, time zones, or major travel planning.

This list is for anyone looking to make the most of the season without going too far.

From scenic drives to overnight stays, we’ve rounded up some of the best summer escapes within a few hours of Indianapolis.

Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a family outing, or a solo recharge, these destinations are all within reach—and well worth the trip.

Check out the Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis: