Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis
Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis
Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis
There’s something special about summertime in Indiana.
Long days, warm nights, and a slower pace make it the perfect season to hit the road and explore everything the region has to offer.
While Indianapolis itself is full of festivals, food, and fun, sometimes the best way to recharge is by getting away—even just for a day or two.
Luckily, living in Indy means you’re within driving distance of some of the Midwest’s most underrated destinations.
Whether you’re craving a quiet escape into nature, a charming small-town stroll, or something more adventurous, Indiana is surrounded by opportunities to explore.
It’s a state known for its rolling countryside, historic towns, lush forests, and winding rivers—and summer is when it all comes alive.
You don’t need a big budget or a long vacation to feel like you’ve gotten away.
With just a tank of gas and a free weekend, you can find yourself in places that feel far removed from city life.
And the best part? You won’t have to deal with airports, time zones, or major travel planning.
This list is for anyone looking to make the most of the season without going too far.
From scenic drives to overnight stays, we’ve rounded up some of the best summer escapes within a few hours of Indianapolis.
Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a family outing, or a solo recharge, these destinations are all within reach—and well worth the trip.
Check out the Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis:
1. Brown County, Indiana
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Distance: ~1.5 hours
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Why Go: Known as the “Little Smokies,” Brown County offers stunning hiking trails, artsy downtown Nashville, IN, and quaint cabin rentals.
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Top Activity: Hike at Brown County State Park.
2. Bloomington, Indiana
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Distance: ~1.25 hours
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Why Go: A college town with a foodie scene, lake views, and cultural spots like the Eskenazi Museum of Art.
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Top Activity: Rent a boat on Lake Monroe.
3. French Lick & West Baden Springs
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Distance: ~2.5 hours
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Why Go: Historic luxury hotels, a scenic railway, and natural mineral springs.
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Top Activity: Stay at the West Baden Springs Hotel and visit the casino or spa.
4. Turkey Run State Park
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Distance: ~1.5 hours
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Why Go: Dramatic sandstone gorges and scenic hiking make this a favorite for outdoor lovers.
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Top Activity: Explore Trail 3 for the ladders and narrow canyons.
5. Madison, Indiana
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Distance: ~2 hours
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Why Go: A charming Ohio River town with wineries, antique shopping, and waterfalls.
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Top Activity: Hike to Clifty Falls State Park.
6. Lake Michigan (Indiana Dunes National Park)
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Distance: ~2.5 hours
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Why Go: Beach day, anyone? Enjoy swimming, dune climbing, and sunset views over the lake.
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Top Activity: Hike the 3 Dune Challenge or relax on West Beach.
7. Cincinnati, Ohio
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Distance: ~2 hours
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Why Go: Ideal for foodies and sports fans, with a lively riverfront, museums, and the Cincinnati Zoo.
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Top Activity: Visit Findlay Market and catch a Reds game.
8. Louisville, Kentucky
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Distance: ~2 hours
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Why Go: Bourbon tours, historic districts, and waterfront fun make this a great weekend destination.
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Top Activity: Tour the Louisville Mega Cavern or sip along the Urban Bourbon Trail.
9. Nashville, Indiana
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Distance: ~1.25 hours
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Why Go: Artsy shops, candy stores, and local eats make this the perfect quick escape.
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Top Activity: Shop local and grab ice cream downtown.
10. Amish Country (Shipshewana, Indiana)
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Distance: ~3 hours
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Why Go: Step back in time with horse-drawn buggies, handmade goods, and hearty Amish food.
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Top Activity: Browse the Midwest’s largest flea market (Tues/Wed seasonal).