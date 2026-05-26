Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty Photos Of Every Indy 500 Winner Drinking Milk And Why They Do It The Indy 500 winner’s milk-drinking tradition began with racing legend Louis Meyer. After winning his second Indy 500 in 1933, Meyer drank a glass of buttermilk in Victory Lane because his mother had told him it was the best drink on a hot day. But the tradition truly took hold in 1936, when Meyer won his third race and was photographed taking a swig from a bottle of milk. A dairy executive saw the image and recognized its marketing potential, leading the dairy industry to supply milk for future winners. The tradition briefly changed in 1947, when Wilbur Shaw introduced the “Water from Wilbur” ceremony. After Shaw’s death in 1954, the milk industry revived the custom by offering winners a bonus for drinking milk in Victory Lane. Today, the winner receives a $10,000 prize from the American Dairy Association of Indiana, and drivers choose their milk preference before the race. RELATED | The Borg-Warner Trophy Through The Years RELATED | A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain 2026 – Felix Rosenqvist Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty Felix Rosenqvist won the 2026 Indianapolis 500, earning a landmark victory in what Indianapolis Motor Speedway describes as the closest finish in Indy 500 history. His win marked one of the biggest achievements of his IndyCar career and came with a record-setting winner’s payout, according to reporting after the race.

2025 – Alex Palou Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty Alex Palou won the 2025 Indianapolis 500, becoming the first Spanish driver to win the race and claiming the first oval victory of his IndyCar career. The win added another historic milestone to Palou’s résumé and further cemented his place among the sport’s top drivers.

2024 – Josef Newgarden Source: Getty Josef Newgarden of USA (2) driving for Team Penske takes a drink of the winners milk after winning the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN.

2023 – Josef Newgarden Source: Getty Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates by pouring milk on his head after winning the 107th Running of Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2022 – Marcus Ericsson Source: Getty Marcus Ericsson of Sweden, driver of the #5 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane by pouring milk on his head after winning the 106th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2021 – Helio Castroneves Source: Getty NTT Indy Car Series driver Helio Castroneves pours milk over his head after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 30, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2020 – Takuma Sato Source: Getty Takuma Sato of Japan celebrates winning the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2019 – Simon Pagenaud Source: Getty Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates winning the 103rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2018 – Will Power Source: Getty Will Power of Australia, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates by drinking milk after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2017 – Takuma Sato Source: Getty Takuma Sato, driver of the #26 Andretti Autosport Honda, drinks the traditional glass bottle of milk with team owner Michael Andretti following his victory of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2017, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2016 – Alexander Rossi Source: Getty 100th Indianapolis 500: Alexander Rossi victorious, holding milk bottle after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2015 – Juan Pablo Montoya Source: Getty Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia driver of the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet Dallara celebrates after winning the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race by drinking milk at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2014 – Ryan Hunter-Reay Source: Getty Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 DHL Andretti Autosport Honda Dallara, celebrates in Victory Lane with milk after winning the 98th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2013 – Tony Kanaan Source: Getty Tony Kanaan of Brazil, driver of the Hydroxycut KV Racing Technology-SH Racing Chevrolet, pours the victory milk over his head as he celebrates in victory circle after winning the IZOD IndyCar Series 97th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2012 – Dario Franchitti Source: Getty Dario Franchitti of Scotland, driver of the #50 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, pours the victory milk over his head in victory lane in celebration of winning the IZOD IndyCar Series 96th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2011 – Dan Wheldon Source: Getty IndyCar 95th Indianapolis 500: Dan Wheldon (98) victorious, drinking milk during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. View of Borg-Warner Trophy.

2010 – Dario Franchitti Source: Getty Dario Franchitti of Scotland, driver of the #10 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, drinks the ceremonial winner’s milk over in victory lane in celebration of winning the IZOD IndyCar Series 94th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2009 – helio Castroneves Source: Getty Helio Castroneves, driver of the #3 Team Penske Dallara Honda, celebrates in victory lane after winning the IRL IndyCar Series 93rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 2009 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2008 – Scott Dixon Source: Getty Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, pours milk over his head in the winner’s circle in celebration of winning the IRL IndyCar Series 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 25, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2007 – Dario Franchitti Source: Getty Winner Dario Franchitti of Scotland drinks the traditional jug of milk after winning the rain shortened 91st Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 27 May 2007 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2006 – Sam Hornish Jr. Source: Getty Driver Sam Hornish Jr. of the US drinks the tradition jug of milk after winning the 90th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 28 May 2006 in Indianapolis.

2005 – Dan Wheldon Source: Getty Race winner Dan Weldon swigs the traditional milk in Victory Circle at the 89th Annual Indianapolis 500.

2004 – Buddy Rice Source: Getty Buddy Rice of the US drinks the traditional jug of milk 30 May 2004 after winning the 88th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN.

2003 – Gil de Ferran Source: Getty Gil de Ferran of Brazil celebrates in the winner circle by drinking the traditional jug of milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 25 May, 2003.

2002 – Helio Castroneves Source: Getty Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates his back-to-back victories by drinking two jugs of the traditional milk, 26 May 2002, in the 86th running of Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Castroneves becomes the first driver since Al Unser in 1971 to win back-to-back titles.

2001 – Helio Castroneves Source: Getty Racecar driver Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates 27 May, 2001 after winning the 85th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Castroneves won the race for the first time and the eleventh time for car owner Roger Penske.

2000 – Juan Pablo Montoya Source: Getty Juan Montoya of Colombia holds the jug of milk after winning the Indianapolis 500, 28 May, 2000, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Montoya is the first rookie to win the race since 1966.

1999 – Kenny Brack Source: Getty Kenny Brack of the Sweden drinks from the traditional jug of milk in the winners’ circle 30 May 1999 after he won the 83rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1997 – Arie Luyendyk Source: Getty Arie Luyendyk of Holland drinks the traditional jug of milk 27 May in the winners circle of the Indianapolis 500 automobile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, IN.

1996 – Buddy Lazier Source: Getty Buddy Lazier, of the US, drinks the traditional mike from the winners circle after winning the 1996 Indianapolis 500, 26 May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lazier held off Davy Jones to win his first Indianapolis 500.

1995 – Jacques Villeneuve Source: Getty Indianapolis 500: Jacques Villeneuve victorious with bottle of milk in hand during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis, IN.

1994 – Al Unser Jr. Source: Getty Indianapolis 500: Al Unser Jr. victorious drinking milk and giving thumbs up sign in victory lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi Source: n/a Emerson Fittipaldi drink Orange Juice after winning the 1993 Indy 500 emerson fittipaldi drink orange juice after winning the 1993 indy 500

1992 – Al Unser Jr. Source: Getty U.S. race driver Al Unser Jr. (C) celebrates his victory with a traditional drink of milk in the winners circle 24 May, 1992 after winning the 76th Indianapolis 500. Unser is joined by his son, Al Richard (L) , and his daughter Cody (R).

1991 – Rick Mears Source: Getty Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears victorious with wife Chris, holding bottle of milk and with Borg-Warner Trophy behind him in Victory Lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1990 – Arie Luyendyk Source: n/a

1987 – Al Unser Source: Getty Auto Racing: Indianapolis 500, Closeup of Al Unser Sr, (25) victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy and gesturing number four with hand from Victory Lane after winning 4th career Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN.

1988 – Rick Mears Source: Getty Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears victorious during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1986 – Bobby Rahal Source: Getty Indianapolis 500: Bobby Rahal victorious drinking milk in Victory Lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1979 – Rick Mears Source: Getty Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears victorious drinking milk and wearing wreath around neck in victory lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1984 – Rick Mears Source: Getty Rick Mears is shown drinking from a bottle of milk in the Winner’s Circle after winning the Indianapolis 500.