A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby
- The Kentucky Derby features a mix of seasoned owners and newcomers pursuing their racing dreams.
- Owners range from billionaires to ordinary individuals, united by their passion for the sport.
- The lineup of owners reflects the diverse backgrounds and stories behind the horses competing in the race.
A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby is more than just a race; it’s a showcase of dreams, determination, and the deep pockets of some of the most passionate horse owners in the world.
As the 2026 “Run for the Roses” approaches, the spotlight isn’t just on the 20 elite thoroughbreds vying for glory but also on the individuals and partnerships behind them.
From seasoned veterans with storied legacies to first-time entrants chasing history, this year’s lineup of owners is as diverse and compelling as the horses they represent.
Take a look below at A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby.
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1. & 2. Albus (Left) & Incredibolt (Right)
Owner: Pin Oak Stud (Dana Bernhard)
Details: First Derby for Bernhard. Horses have been a source of comfort after her husband’s passing. Both are longshots but hold sentimental value.
2. Chief Wallabee
Owner: Michael & Katherine Ball
Details: First Derby for the Balls, who focus on racing rather than selling. They run Donamire Farm, known for producing Limousine Liberal.
3. Commandment
Owner: Wathnan Racing (Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani)
Details: Derby debut for Wathnan Racing. Commandment leads the points leaderboard with major wins in the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.
4. Danon Bourbon
Owner: Danox Co. (Masahiro Noda)
Details: First Derby for Noda, a Japanese billionaire and longtime race-winning owner in Japan.
5. Emerging Market
Owner: Klaravich Stables (Seth Klarman)
Details: Fifth Derby attempt for Klarman, who has two Preakness wins. A successful investor and Boston Red Sox minority owner.
6. Fulleffort
Owners: St. Elias Stable (Vincent Viola) & Starlight Racing (Jack Wolf)
Details: Both owners have prior Derby wins. Viola is a billionaire and NHL team owner; Wolf is a retired hedge fund manager.
7. Further Ado
Owner: Spendthrift Farm (Eric Gustavson)
Details: Gustavson seeks a second Derby win after 2020. Spendthrift Farm has a storied history with Triple Crown winners.
8. Golden Tempo
Owners: Phipps Stable (Daisy Phipps Pulito) & St. Elias Stable (Vincent Viola)
Details: Phipps Stable has a rich history, including 2013 Derby winner Orb. Viola also owns Fulleffort.
9. Great White
Owners: Three Chimneys Farm (Goncalo Torrealba) & John Ennis
Details: First Derby for Ennis as an owner. Torrealba has a history with top horses like Gun Runner.
10. Intrepido
Owners: Dutch Girl Holdings (Michele Arthur) & Irving Ventures (Ruben Isla)
Details: First Derby for both owners, who started their journey after a charity auction tour.
11. Litmus Test
Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, and others
Details: A collaborative ownership group with multiple Derby veterans, including Jack Wolf and Sol Kumin.
12. Pavlovian
Owner: Reddam Racing (Paul Reddam)
Details: Reddam seeks a third Derby win after victories in 2012 and 2016. Former philosophy professor turned entrepreneur.
13. Potente
Owner: Speedway Stables (Peter Fluor & K.C. Weiner)
Details: Second Derby attempt for Speedway, which has a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile win.
14. Renegade
Owners: Robert & Lawana Low; Repole Stable (Mike Repole)
Details: Repole is a billionaire beverage mogul with multiple Derby appearances. The Lows own a massive horse farm.
15. Right to Party
Owner: Chester Broman Sr.
Details: First Derby since 2004 for Broman, a prominent New York breeder and industry figure.
16. Six Speed
Owners: Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson, Swinbank Stables
Details: First Derby for most owners. Swinbank has prior Derby experience and a personal connection to the sport.
17. So Happy
Owners: Norman Stables (Robbie Norman); Saints or Sinners (Hans & Ana Maron)
Details: Norman owns grocery stores and found solace in horse racing. Saints or Sinners is run by a Swiss couple with a passion for the sport.
18. The Puma
Owners: OGMA Investments (Gustavo Delgado); JR Ranch (Ramiro Restrepo); High Step Racing
Details: Delgado and Restrepo were part of the 2023 Derby-winning team. High Step Racing is a new ownership group.
19. Wonder Dean
Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto
Details: First Derby for Yamamoto, who also bred Wonder Dean. The horse recently won the UAE Derby.
A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby was originally published on 1075thefan.com