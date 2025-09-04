Listen Live

Annie Fox and Nick Jordon join B1057 as midday talents

Listen to Annie every weekday from 10AM-2PM on B1057!

Annie Fox has been having fun the air for over a decade! Originally from Northwest Indiana, she has called Westfield home (with her husband Rob) since 2020. As a proud Ball State Grad (CHIRP, CHIRP), her radio journey has taken her all over the Hoosier State—Fort Wayne, Connersville, Valparaiso, Muncie and now Indy. A self-described animal lover (even though her allergies say otherwise), she proudly reps the #dogmom lifestyle with her spoiled mutts Jax and Jezy. When Annie is not in the studio you can find her hiking, camping, screaming too loudly at her favorite sports teams and traveling.  

As a girl who was told in school “she’s smart, but talks too much”, Annie is living her dream in radio. Everyday feels like a new blessing! 

Give Annie a follow/like on socials @AnnieFoxOnAir

Facebook @AnnieFoxOnAir

Instagram @AnnieFoxOnAir

TikTok @anniefoxonair 

X @AnnieFoxOnAir

