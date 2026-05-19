Listen Live
Close
Local

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

INDYCAR and IMS President Doug Boles said Clark’s appearance adds excitement to Race Day.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: MAY 17 Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Clark will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during pre-race ceremonies.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft set league rookie records for assists, 3-pointers and total points during her first season with the Indiana Fever.

INDYCAR and IMS President Doug Boles said Clark’s appearance adds excitement to Race Day.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin,” Boles said. “Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience.”

Clark called the Indianapolis 500 an important Indiana tradition.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Clark said in a statement.

Past Indy 500 grand marshals have included Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Blake Shelton.

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day on May 22nd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Carb Day

19 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Yellow sponge and scrub pad with dishwashing liquid.
13 Items
Shop  |  Hannah Fink

Top Spring Cleaning Items You Need for a Fresh and Organized Home

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sophie Cunningham Clears Air on Indiana Fever Contract

Local  |  Staff

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500

Events
tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

Get Tickets: OneAmerica Financial Foundation Broad Ripple Art Fair
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: OneAmerica Financial Foundation Broad Ripple Art Fair

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

ThePhilCollinsStory_2026_EgyptianRoomatOldNationalCentre
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close