Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Clark will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during pre-race ceremonies.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft set league rookie records for assists, 3-pointers and total points during her first season with the Indiana Fever.

INDYCAR and IMS President Doug Boles said Clark’s appearance adds excitement to Race Day.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin,” Boles said. “Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience.”

Clark called the Indianapolis 500 an important Indiana tradition.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Clark said in a statement.

Past Indy 500 grand marshals have included Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Blake Shelton.

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal was originally published on wibc.com