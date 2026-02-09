Listen Live
How To Listen To B1057 On Amazon Alexa/Echo

If you’ve got an Echo Dot or any Alexa device holding it down in your home, you are just a few words away from the action.

Published on February 9, 2026

If you’ve got an Echo Dot or any Alexa device holding it down in your home, you are just a few words away from the action. But first, you gotta make sure Alexa knows the play.

Step 1: Enable the Skill

Think of this like a pre-game warmup. You need to enable the skill so your device knows exactly where to find us.

  1. Grab your phone and open the Amazon Alexa App.
  2. Hit the Menu button and tap on Skills & Games.
  3. Type “B1057” in the search bar.
  4. Tap Enable to Use.

Step 2: Command the Room

Once you’ve got the skill locked in, you’re ready for tip-off. Just say:

  • “Alexa, play B1057.”

Simple as that. The broadcast starts, and you’re locked in. When you’re ready to tap out, just tell her, “Alexa, stop.”

How to Listen on Google Home

For everybody rep’ping Team Google with a Nest or Home device, it’s even easier. Google is usually ready to go right out of the box, pulling streams effortlessly so you don’t miss a minute of the commentary.

Just Say The Word

Walk in and take control. Say:

  • “Hey Google, play B1057.”

Your speaker will confirm, and boom—you’re listening leaving you hands-free, free to cook, clean, or debate the latest trades with your friends without missing a beat.

