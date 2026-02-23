Listen Live
Womens History Month

Nominate an Inspiring Woman to Be Highlighted During Women’s...

Nominate an Inspiring Woman to Be Highlighted During Women’s History Month!

B1057 in Indianapolis is celebrating Women’s History Month this March, and we want your input on who we should highlight! Nominate a friend today!

Published on February 23, 2026

B1057 in Indianapolis is celebrating Women’s History Month this March, and we need your help!

We’re looking for inspiring women in our community to highlight at a special event near the end of March.

Do you know a woman who’s making a difference, breaking barriers, or inspiring others?

This is your chance to give her the recognition she deserves!

Nominate an incredible woman in your life to be featured during our Women’s History Month celebration.

More details to come!

