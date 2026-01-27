Listen Live
Entertainment

The Wienie 500 Returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Published on January 27, 2026

AUTO: MAY 23 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Wienies are making their way back to IMS for Carb Day. Oscar Mayer has announced the return of the second annual Wienie 500, set to take over the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22, ahead of the 110th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge.

Dubbed the unofficial kickoff to summer, the Wienie 500 celebrates America’s love for hot dogs—especially fitting considering an estimated 72 million hot dogs are consumed every Memorial Day weekend. The event serves up a playful reminder that there’s never a wrong place (or time) to enjoy an Oscar Mayer Wiener… even on a professional racetrack.

Last year’s inaugural Wienie 500 was a runaway hit, selling nearly half a million more wieners and drawing 85,000 fans to IMS, with an additional 8 million viewers tuning in via livestream. Now revving up for its second lap, the 2026 Wienie 500 promises to go even bigger. The race will once again feature the full fleet of six iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles, all competing for the coveted Top Dog title—this time with a live nationwide broadcast and expanded opportunities for fans to participate.

Each Wienermobile represents a regional hot dog favorite, and last year fans passionately rallied behind their picks. It was Slaw Dog (Southeast) that crossed the finish line first, and it returns this year to defend its title against Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Chili Dog (South), and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

After a disappointing showing, Sonoran Dog has been officially relegated for “not cutting the mustard,” opening the door for a fresh contender. Starting today, fans can head to Instagram to vote in the first-ever “Pick Your Dog” Wienie 500 bracket, choosing from seven new regional hot dogs or giving Sonoran Dog a redemption shot.

“The response to the first Wienie 500 was overwhelming, and we heard the fans loud and clear that they were hungry for more,” said Kelsey Rice, Brand Communications Director at Oscar Mayer. “This year, we’re supercharging the experience with amplified engagement, intensified rivalries, and more surprises. It’s a bigger, bolder live event that puts fans at the center—and leaves them craving more.”

With high stakes, hot dog pride, and a legendary Indianapolis backdrop, the Wienie 500 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss spectacle in the lead-up to race weekend.

