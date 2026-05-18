Listen Live
Close
Sports

Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.

Published on May 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.
  • The grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves.
  • The lineup includes a diverse array of drivers, each bringing their own storylines and potential to win the iconic race.
AUTO: MAY 09 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

STARTING GRID UPDATED FOLLOWING | INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order

The stage is set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the provisional starting grid for the 110th Indianapolis 500 already carries the weight of history, pressure, and one of the biggest prizes in racing.

The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.

Beyond that headline trio, the grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Katherine Legge, each bringing a storyline worth watching when 33 drivers charge into Turn 1 on May 24th.

Here’s a look at how the field will line up for race day at the Brickyard.

RELATED | 2026 Indy 500 Latest News

RELATED | Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

Row 1 (Alex Palou Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

Row 2 (Pato O’Ward Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

Middle: #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Row 3 (Conor Daly Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

Row 4 (Scott Dixon Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Row 5 (Helio Castroneves Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Middle: #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

Outside: #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Row 6 (Marcus Ericsson Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

Middle: #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)

Outside: #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Row 7 (Will Power Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)

Middle: #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Outside: #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Row 8 (Josef Newgarden Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Middle: #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

Outside: #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)

Row 9 (Katherine Legge Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

Inside: #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)

Middle: #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Outside: #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Row 10 (Graham Rahal Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Middle: #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)

Outside: #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Row 11 (Sting Ray Robb Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)

Middle: #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day on May 22nd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Carb Day

19 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Yellow sponge and scrub pad with dishwashing liquid.
13 Items
Shop  |  Hannah Fink

Top Spring Cleaning Items You Need for a Fresh and Organized Home

Indy 500 Festival Parade downtown Indianapolis - tickets
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: 500 Festival Parade

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Traffic light
Local  |  Hannah Fink

Indiana’s Right Turn on Red Rule: What You Need to Know

Events
tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

Get Tickets: OneAmerica Financial Foundation Broad Ripple Art Fair
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: OneAmerica Financial Foundation Broad Ripple Art Fair

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

ThePhilCollinsStory_2026_EgyptianRoomatOldNationalCentre
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close