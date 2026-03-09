Indiana’s Right Turn on Red Rule: What You Need to Know
Indiana’s rule on turning right at red lights remains largely unchanged as of January 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of what drivers need to know:
1. General Rule
Drivers are typically allowed to turn right on red after coming to a full stop, unless signs indicate otherwise.
2. Key Factors to Consider
- Complete Stop: Always bring your vehicle to a full stop before turning.
- Yielding: Give the right-of-way to pedestrians and other vehicles lawfully using the intersection.
- Safety First: Only proceed if the turn can be made safely.
3. Local Exceptions
- No Turn on Red Signs: Some intersections display signs prohibiting right turns on red.
- Local Ordinances: Individual cities or municipalities may have specific regulations regarding right turns on red.
