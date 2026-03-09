Indiana’s Right Turn on Red Rule: What You Need to Know

Source: METHEE PROMWONG / Getty

Indiana’s rule on turning right at red lights remains largely unchanged as of January 2025.

Here’s a breakdown of what drivers need to know:

1. General Rule

Drivers are typically allowed to turn right on red after coming to a full stop, unless signs indicate otherwise.

2. Key Factors to Consider

Complete Stop: Always bring your vehicle to a full stop before turning.

Yielding: Give the right-of-way to pedestrians and other vehicles lawfully using the intersection.

Safety First: Only proceed if the turn can be made safely.

3. Local Exceptions

No Turn on Red Signs: Some intersections display signs prohibiting right turns on red.

Some intersections display signs prohibiting right turns on red. Local Ordinances: Individual cities or municipalities may have specific regulations regarding right turns on red.