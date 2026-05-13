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Michael Buffer's 'Let's Get Ready To Rumble' Was Inspired By Th...

Michael Buffer's 'Let's Get Ready To Rumble' Was Inspired By This Historic Indy 500 Saying

Buffer realized boxing needed that same kind of moment before the first punch.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Michael Buffer’s ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ Was Inspired By This Historic Indy 500 Saying

Michael Buffer’s famous line, “Let’s get ready to rumble,” was born from a simple but powerful idea: great sports need a great start.

Referencing a quote from Buffer he said he looked to American motor racing for inspiration, especially the Indy 500, where the command “Gentlemen, start your engines” sends a charge through the crowd.

What struck him was not just the words, but the reaction.

Fans erupted because they knew that phrase meant the race was about to begin.

It was a signal, a ritual, and a burst of excitement all at once.

RELATED | 100 Sayings You’ll Hear While Attending The Indy 500

Buffer realized boxing needed that same kind of moment before the first punch.

As he explained:

“I looked at motor racing in America where at the Indy 500 the drivers are told ‘gentlemen start your engines’ and the crowd go wild because they know the race is about to start. I needed a hook and came up with ‘let’s get ready to rumble.’”

“Gentlemen, Start Your Engines!”

“Let’s Get Ready To Rumble!”

That insight helped him create one of the most recognizable catchphrases in sports history.

His words did more than introduce fighters.

They built suspense, lifted the energy in the arena, and made the crowd feel part of something big before the action even started.

Got to love historic sports impacting sports.

Michael Buffer's 'Let's Get Ready To Rumble' Was Inspired By This Historic Indy 500 Saying was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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