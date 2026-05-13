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Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts will play an international game during the 2026 NFL season, with the NFL placing them against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4.

Washington is the designated home team, which means the matchup will count as a road game for Indianapolis.

The London appearance adds another overseas trip for a Colts team that has become a regular part of the NFL’s international schedule in recent seasons.

The 2026 game continues a growing stretch of international appearances for Indianapolis.

The Colts played the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, during the 2023 season, then returned to Europe in 2025 for a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin.

Now they are headed back overseas for the third time in four seasons.

This will also mark the franchise’s return to London for the first time in a decade.

The Colts previously played there in 2016, when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

That game was the team’s first regular-season appearance in the United Kingdom.

The Week 4 matchup gives Indianapolis an early international test as the full 2026 NFL schedule comes into focus.

It also reflects the league’s continued push to expand its global reach by sending more teams abroad each season.

For the Colts, the London trip is now another familiar part of the calendar.

With stops in Frankfurt, Berlin and now London, Indianapolis has become one of the more visible NFL franchises on the international stage.

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown was originally published on 1075thefan.com