Listen Live
Close
Local

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — Wawa, a popular convenience store chain, recently announced they plan to build over 70 new locations in Indiana in the coming years.

Three of those locations are scheduled to be opened up in Lafayette, Anderson, and Muncie this summer.

Over the next five to eight years, Wawa says they plan to build and open eight to 13 stores per year in Indiana.

Wawa opened up their first Indiana store in Daleville in May 2025.

The store is best known for their coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and specialty drinks, among other things.

Sheetz is another popular convenience store chain and a Wawa competitor. The company announced plans last week to open 100 new locations over the next decade.

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

The Masters - Practice Day One
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

A tent in the forest
10 Items
Travel  |  Hannah Fink

Best Campgrounds Within 2 Hours of Indianapolis

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 Best Dad Jokes You Can Use Anywhere

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close