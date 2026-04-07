7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home
Every April, golf fans from around the world tune into the Masters Tournament—not just for the action at Augusta National, but also for the iconic food served on the course.
From the legendary pimento cheese sandwich to sweet treats and Southern specialties, the Masters menu is almost as famous as the green jacket itself.
Whether you’re hosting a Masters watch party or just want a taste of Augusta, here are 7 famous Masters golf tournament recipes you can recreate at home.
1. Pimento Cheese Sandwich
No Masters food list is complete without the pimento cheese sandwich. This classic is creamy, tangy, and served on simple white bread—just like at Augusta National.
Ingredients:
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Cream cheese
- Diced pimentos
- Mayo
- Salt, pepper, and a dash of cayenne
Tip: Let the spread chill for a few hours before assembling sandwiches for the best flavor.
2. Egg Salad Sandwich
Light, creamy, and just $1.50 at the Masters—this sandwich is a simple favorite.
Ingredients:
- Hard-boiled eggs
- Mayo
- Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper
Serve: On soft white bread, crusts optional.
3. Savory Tomato Pie (New for 2025)
This newcomer quickly became a fan favorite. It’s cheesy, savory, and packed with Southern flavor.
Ingredients:
- Sliced ripe tomatoes
- Shredded cheddar and mozzarella
- Mayo
- Fresh basil
- Pie crust
Pro tip: Salt and drain the tomatoes beforehand to prevent sogginess.
4. Masters Club Sandwich
For something more filling, this triple-decker sandwich is a must.
Ingredients:
- Turkey
- Ham
- American cheese
- Lettuce and tomato
- Mayo
- White bread
Stack it up and cut into triangles for the perfect Masters-style presentation.
5. Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich
Dessert lovers rejoice—this treat is a refreshing way to cool off during the tournament.
Ingredients:
- Peach ice cream
- Sugar cookies or shortbread cookies
Assemble: Scoop ice cream between two cookies and freeze until firm.
6. Pork Bar-B-Que Sandwich
This smoky, saucy sandwich brings Southern BBQ straight to your kitchen.
Ingredients:
- Pulled pork (slow cooked or smoked)
- BBQ sauce (vinegar-based works great)
- Soft hamburger buns
Optional: Add coleslaw for crunch and a touch of tang.
7. Crow’s Nest Cocktail
Named after the iconic living quarters for amateur players at Augusta, this cocktail is a Masters tradition.
Ingredients:
- Bourbon
- Lemonade
- Iced tea
- Mint (optional)
Serve: Over ice in a clear cup—just like at the tournament.