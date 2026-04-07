7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

Every April, golf fans from around the world tune into the Masters Tournament—not just for the action at Augusta National, but also for the iconic food served on the course.

From the legendary pimento cheese sandwich to sweet treats and Southern specialties, the Masters menu is almost as famous as the green jacket itself.

Whether you’re hosting a Masters watch party or just want a taste of Augusta, here are 7 famous Masters golf tournament recipes you can recreate at home.

1. Pimento Cheese Sandwich

No Masters food list is complete without the pimento cheese sandwich. This classic is creamy, tangy, and served on simple white bread—just like at Augusta National.

Ingredients:

Shredded cheddar cheese

Cream cheese

Diced pimentos

Mayo

Salt, pepper, and a dash of cayenne

Tip: Let the spread chill for a few hours before assembling sandwiches for the best flavor.

2. Egg Salad Sandwich

Light, creamy, and just $1.50 at the Masters—this sandwich is a simple favorite.

Ingredients:

Hard-boiled eggs

Mayo

Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Serve: On soft white bread, crusts optional.

3. Savory Tomato Pie (New for 2025)

This newcomer quickly became a fan favorite. It’s cheesy, savory, and packed with Southern flavor.

Ingredients:

Sliced ripe tomatoes

Shredded cheddar and mozzarella

Mayo

Fresh basil

Pie crust

Pro tip: Salt and drain the tomatoes beforehand to prevent sogginess.

4. Masters Club Sandwich

For something more filling, this triple-decker sandwich is a must.

Ingredients:

Turkey

Ham

American cheese

Lettuce and tomato

Mayo

White bread

Stack it up and cut into triangles for the perfect Masters-style presentation.

5. Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich

Dessert lovers rejoice—this treat is a refreshing way to cool off during the tournament.

Ingredients:

Peach ice cream

Sugar cookies or shortbread cookies

Assemble: Scoop ice cream between two cookies and freeze until firm.

6. Pork Bar-B-Que Sandwich

This smoky, saucy sandwich brings Southern BBQ straight to your kitchen.

Ingredients:

Pulled pork (slow cooked or smoked)

BBQ sauce (vinegar-based works great)

Soft hamburger buns

Optional: Add coleslaw for crunch and a touch of tang.

7. Crow’s Nest Cocktail

Named after the iconic living quarters for amateur players at Augusta, this cocktail is a Masters tradition.

Ingredients:

Bourbon

Lemonade

Iced tea

Mint (optional)

Serve: Over ice in a clear cup—just like at the tournament.