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13 Things Doctors Never Do When It’s Hot Outside

As we brace for another summer of record highs, medical professionals are warning: don’t underestimate the heat.

Published on June 10, 2026

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13 Things Doctors Never Do When It’s Hot Outside

Summers have been getting hotter across much of the U.S., and heatwaves are becoming more frequent — and more dangerous.

In fact, 2023 saw the highest number of heat-related deaths in U.S. history.

As we brace for another summer of record highs, medical professionals are warning: don’t underestimate the heat.

Extreme temperatures can make daily tasks like yard work, running, or even walking your dog potentially dangerous.

And while older adults are especially at risk for dehydration and heat-related illness, no one is immune to issues like heat exhaustion, heatstroke, or even cardiovascular collapse caused by overheating.

So how do doctors protect themselves?

Here are 13 things doctors never do when it’s hot outside — and why you should follow their lead.

1. They Don’t Just Check the Temperature

Doctors don’t rely only on the air temperature. They check the “real feel” on weather apps — which factors in humidity, sun intensity, and wind — and they monitor the UV and heat index before heading outdoors.

2. They Don’t Let Themselves Get Thirsty

Thirst is already a sign of dehydration. Doctors hydrate before heading out and keep sipping throughout the day. If sweating a lot, they replace electrolytes too — not just water.

3. They Don’t Use Alcohol to Cool Off

Beer or frozen cocktails might sound refreshing, but they speed up dehydration. Doctors recommend saving alcohol for cooler hours and sticking with water or electrolyte drinks in the heat.

4. They Avoid the Hottest Time of Day

Doctors plan around peak heat hours — typically between noon and 4 p.m. They save outdoor activities for early morning or evening when temps are lower.

5. They Don’t Stay in the Sun Without Breaks

When being outdoors is unavoidable, doctors prioritize shade and air-conditioned breaks. Even short periods in direct sun can push your body toward heat exhaustion.

6. They Don’t Skip Sunscreen

Dermatologists and other doctors apply broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher and reapply it every 2 hours. Sunburn worsens dehydration and raises the risk of heatstroke. 

7. They Don’t Ignore Medication Warnings

Certain medications — including antidepressants, antihistamines, blood pressure drugs, and NSAIDs — can interfere with your body’s ability to regulate heat or increase sun sensitivity. Always check with your doctor or pharmacist if you take regular meds.

8. They Don’t Rely on a Fan Alone

Fans move air, but they don’t reduce temperature. On high-heat days, doctors use air conditioning or visit public cooling centers, especially if they care for older adults or young children.

9. They Don’t Leave People or Pets in Parked Cars

Even with the windows cracked, the inside of a car can reach deadly temperatures in minutes. This is one of the most dangerous — and preventable — mistakes people make.

10. They Don’t Wear Tight, Dark Clothing

Doctors wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes in breathable fabrics and lighter colors. Tight, dark clothes absorb heat and can increase your body temperature dangerously fast.

11. They Don’t Exercise at Midday

Running or doing intense workouts during peak sun is a recipe for disaster. Doctors switch to morning or post-sunset routines to avoid heat-related illness.

12. They Don’t Forget About Insects

Hot weather often brings mosquitoes and ticks, especially near water. Doctors use bug spray with DEET and recommend permethrin-treated clothing if you’ll be outdoors for extended periods.

13. They Don’t Ignore Warning Signs

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion — like confusion, dizziness, nausea, or intense fatigue — call 911. It could quickly become heatstroke, which is a medical emergency.

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