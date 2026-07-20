Get Tickets: B1057 Comedy Night

Every day, they’re the voices that get you through traffic, through work, through your whole day. This time, there’s no song to save them.

Introducing the first-ever B105.7 Comedy Night! Starring Sean Copeland, Annie Fox, Nick Jordan, JMV, and more of your favorite on-air hosts, live, unscripted, and fully exposed to the spotlight.

No warm-up act. No safety net. Just the people you already know!

Grab your tickets before the hosts change their minds.