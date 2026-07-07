Source: Anadolu / Getty

Historic Run Ends: USMNT Falls to Belgium After Reaching Deepest World Cup Stage in Decades

The host nation’s World Cup run is over. The United States fell 4-1 to Belgium in Seattle on Monday night, bowing out in the Round of 16 in a match that quickly slipped away from Mauricio Pochettino‘s side.

Belgium struck early, taking the lead just nine minutes into the match and never allowing the USMNT to find its footing. The Americans looked flat from a quality-of-play standpoint and never truly recovered after falling behind so quickly. Romelu Lukaku and the Red Devils capitalized on their momentum throughout, cruising to a comfortable four-goal outing while the U.S. attack struggled to generate consistent pressure.

Christian Pulisic, fresh off a Champions League title, struggled to make an impact and exited the match with an injury.

Despite reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 24 years, the loss raises familiar questions about what the program still needs to reach the sport’s highest level.

The Americans advanced out of a group that, on paper, offered one of the more favorable draws in the tournament, but the step up in competition against a legitimate European contender exposed the gap that remains.

With Pochettino’s future with the program unclear ahead of the 2030 cycle, the USMNT now heads into an offseason of reflection, even as a new wave of young talent continues to develop behind this core group.

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Historic Run Ends: USMNT Falls to Belgium After Reaching Deepest World Cup Stage in Decades was originally published on 1075thefan.com