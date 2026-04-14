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Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

Published on April 14, 2026

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Indiana Fever Draft Picks
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever made three selections in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

The marquee pick for Indiana was the No. 10 overall pick and South Carolina guard Raven Johnson. Johnson, a former two-time NCAA national champion will re-unite with her former college teammate Aliyah Boston in Indiana.

Fever head coach Stephanie White is ecstatic about what Johnson can bring to the table.

“First and foremost, she’s a winner,” White said. “She’s won at every level. She’s set the tone at every level. She’s immediately ready on the defensive end of the floor, which is something that we need,” White said. “She’s been a true point guard playing for the greatest point guard that’s played the game, you think of Dawn Staley and Sue Bird, the top two for sure. She’s experienced in big time moments. Just really excited that she fell to us.”

Defense has always been a huge part of Johnson’s game. She ended her college career with 232 steals.

“She is the Defensive Player of the Year, she is a leader, she’s a competitor in one of the greatest programs of college basketball,” Fever general manager Amber Cox said. “She’s won at the highest level and has continued to grow her game.”

Johnson took a huge leap from her junior to senior season. Johnson averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists-per-game her senior year, doubling those totals from the year prior. She also improved her shooting percentage from 35 percent to nearly 49 percent from that span.

Those statistical improvements meant a lot to Coach White.

“Every year she’s worked on her game, she’s come back with something different,” White said. “Staying another year to be able to continue to grow on the offensive end of the floor. You saw the work she put in. It’s not going to be any different at this level. She’s a very self aware player, she understands her strengths and she plays to her strengths.”

Johnson was selected by the Fever alongside the No. 25 overall pick Justine Pissott and No. 40 overall pick Jessica Timmons.

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson was originally published on wibc.com

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