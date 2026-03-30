Source: Historical / Getty

20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana

Indiana is known for its scenic landscapes, rich traditions, and love of basketball.

But did you know that it’s also a hotbed of innovation?

Over the years, the Hoosier State has been the birthplace of many surprising inventions that have shaped our lives in ways you might not expect.

From classic toys to life-changing technologies, here are 20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana.

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1. Theme Parks (Santa Claus Land)

Source: Archie Comics

Indiana is home to Holiday World, originally Santa Claus Land, the first-ever theme park in the U.S. Opened in 1946 in the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, it predated Disneyland by nearly a decade. This family-owned park sparked the idea of immersive entertainment experiences for all ages.