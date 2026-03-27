Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

Source: ELEVATE Entertainment & Event Support Services

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of Indiana’s most recognizable summer traditions are teaming up for a “grand slam” summer.

The Indiana State Fair and Indianapolis Indians announced Friday a partnership for the 2026 Indiana State Fair, themed “Always a Hit.” The collaboration brings together two organizations that have long defined the Hoosier summer experience. Leadership from both the Fair and the Indiana gathered with fans at Victory Field’s Opening Day festivities to celebreate the announcement.

“The Indiana State Fair has always celebrated the best our state has to offer,” Ray Allison, Indiana State Fair Executive Director said. “Nothing celebrates America and Indiana quite like baseball and the State Fair. We are excited to partner with the Indianapolis Indians to celebrate America’s pastime and our nation’s 250th birthday at the 2026 Indiana State Fair.”

The summer-long partnership will bring a lineup of activations to both Victory Field and the State Fair. Fairgoers can step into the batter’s box as there will be a “mini-Victory Field” wiffle ball diamond on the Fairgrounds’ north side.

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“I am thrilled for this year’s Indiana State Fair theme to celebrate the game of baseball alongside our very own hometown team, the Indianapolis Indians,” Indiana Governor Mike Braun said. “What a perfect year for this collaboration as we honor the 250th Birthday of America through the lens of two of America’s greatest traditions: fairs and baseball.”

“The Indianapolis Indians are honored and excited to partner with the Indiana State Fair this year,” Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO, said. “As we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, we are delighted that two of Central Indiana’s longest standing summer traditions are working together to make this one especially memorable. As Indy’s Original Home Team, we look forward to welcoming fans throughout the state to Victory Field and the Fairgrounds this summer.”

The 169th Indiana State Fair returns August 7th through the 23rd (closed Mondays). To learn more and buy tickets, you can visit the State Fair’s website.

Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit” was originally published on wibc.com