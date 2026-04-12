NWS: Warm Temperatures, Showers, and a Few Storms

Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana is going to have a chance for storms everyday throughout the work week, according to Mike Ryan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“No day is going to be a washout, but there will be scattered showers and storms around, really beginning as soon as Sunday night and then continuing out through the week,” Ryan says. “As it stands right now, there is a threat for severe storms on Tuesday focused mainly across the northwest part of the state. On Wednesday, we may see that retreat back to the West into Illinois and then see some additional chances across the state on Thursday.”

Ryan says the state will have at least the chance for storms to continue until we have a cold front come through the area on Saturday.

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“If there’s anything on the day when we have storms or stronger winds that could easily be taken away, like lawn chairs for your patio or decorations out in your yard, I would just encourage folks to stay abreast of the weather,” Ryan said. “Maybe put those things in the garage for that day, and then you can put them back out. Another thing might be like a grill cover or covers on the furniture out back because the wind can easily pick that stuff up and carry it away, even with 30 to 35 miles per hour.”

Ryan says winds could gust to 30 to 35 miles per hour at times on Sunday, but as we get into the week, any winds that you feel will probably be lower than that.

On the bright side though, it’s going to be pretty warm all week.

“We’re expecting most days to be in the upper 70’s to maybe as much as mid 80s,” Ryan said. “Tuesday, in particular, looks like a day where we may see low to mid 80’s, and then again on Friday. We’re not really seeing temperatures cool back down until that cold front goes through on Saturday. At this point, colder air probably wouldn’t kick in until next Sunday where we could see highs falling back into the 60’s.”

NWS: Warm Temperatures, Showers, and a Few Storms was originally published on wibc.com