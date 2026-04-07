True Crime in Indiana: 4 Chilling Documentaries You Need to Watch

Indiana might be best known for its Hoosier hospitality, basketball legacy, and the Indy 500, but it also has a dark side—one that true crime fans will find deeply fascinating. Over the years, several disturbing crimes have unfolded in the state, inspiring documentaries that have captivated audiences worldwide. If you’re a true crime enthusiast, here are four must-watch documentaries based on real cases from Indiana.



1. The Fox Hollow Murders (Hulu)

Fox Hollow Farm, located in Westfield, Indiana, was once a peaceful estate—but it became infamous when the remains of at least 11 men were discovered on the property in the 1990s. The documentary The Fox Hollow Murders explores the horrifying crimes of Herb Baumeister, a successful businessman who was later revealed to be a serial killer. The documentary delves into his double life, the eerie hauntings rumored to plague the property today, and the lingering questions surrounding the case. If you enjoy chilling crime stories with a paranormal twist, this one is a must-watch.



2. The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Max)

This bizarre case sounds like something out of a psychological thriller. The Curious Case of Natalia Grace tells the story of a Ukrainian orphan adopted by an Indiana couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett. They later accused her of being an adult masquerading as a child. The documentary unravels the mystery of Natalia’s true identity, the allegations of abuse and deception, and the shocking twists that left both the public and legal experts stunned. The case remains one of the most unusual adoption-related true crime stories ever documented.

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3. The Speedway Murders (Hulu)

One of Indiana’s most notorious unsolved cases, The Speedway Murders, revisits the tragic 1978 Burger Chef massacre in Speedway, Indiana. Four young employees vanished from the restaurant during a robbery and were later found murdered in a wooded area. Despite years of investigation, no one has been convicted for the killings. The documentary examines the crime scene, the flawed police investigation, and the theories surrounding who may have committed the crime. For true crime fans who love cold cases, this one is particularly haunting.



4. Our Father (Netflix)

Netflix’s Our Father takes a deep dive into the shocking fertility fraud case of Dr. Donald Cline, an Indiana fertility specialist who secretly used his own sperm to impregnate dozens of women without their consent. What started as a shocking DNA discovery by one woman turned into a scandal unraveling a web of deceit and ethical violations. The documentary exposes the emotional impact on the families involved and raises questions about medical ethics, consent, and legal loopholes that allowed such violations to go unpunished for decades.



Final Thoughts

From unsolved mysteries to medical scandals and serial killers, these four documentaries showcase some of the most chilling and perplexing crimes in Indiana’s history. Whether you’re into eerie hauntings, psychological thrillers, or investigative deep dives, these true crime documentaries offer a gripping look at the darker side of the Hoosier State.

Have you watched any of these documentaries? Share your thoughts in the comments!



