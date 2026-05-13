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Indy 500 Officially Sold Out

Tony Katz and JMV will broadcast live from the track as fans arrive for the 110th running of the race.

Published on May 13, 2026

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The 2021 Mid-Engine Corvette Stringray Convertible, which will pace the field at the Indianapolis 500.
Source: (Photo provided by IMS.)

SPEEDWAY, Ind — The Indianapolis 500 is a sellout, and WIBC will carry full Race Day coverage starting at 6 a.m. from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tony Katz, JMV from 93.5/107.5 The Fan, and John Herrick will anchor WIBC’s coverage live from the track as fans arrive for the 110th running of the race.

About 350,000 fans are expected at IMS on race day. Officials say all badges and passes for pit and garage access are sold out, while a limited number of general admission tickets remain available in the infield.

Race day schedule:

9 a.m. — Cars to pit lane
10:30 a.m. — Cars to frontstretch
11:47 a.m. — Driver introductions
12:20 p.m. — National Anthem
12:38 p.m. — Command to start engines
12:45 p.m. — Green flag

Indy 500 Officially Sold Out was originally published on wibc.com

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