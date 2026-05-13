Indy 500 Officially Sold Out
SPEEDWAY, Ind — The Indianapolis 500 is a sellout, and WIBC will carry full Race Day coverage starting at 6 a.m. from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tony Katz, JMV from 93.5/107.5 The Fan, and John Herrick will anchor WIBC’s coverage live from the track as fans arrive for the 110th running of the race.
About 350,000 fans are expected at IMS on race day. Officials say all badges and passes for pit and garage access are sold out, while a limited number of general admission tickets remain available in the infield.
Race day schedule:
9 a.m. — Cars to pit lane
10:30 a.m. — Cars to frontstretch
11:47 a.m. — Driver introductions
12:20 p.m. — National Anthem
12:38 p.m. — Command to start engines
12:45 p.m. — Green flag
Indy 500 Officially Sold Out was originally published on wibc.com