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Central Indiana Home Prices Hit All-Time Record

Central Indiana homebuyers are finding more choices on the market this summer, even as home prices hit a new record high.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Aerial downward view rooftops suburban homes with green summer lawns
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

CENTRAL INDIANA — Central Indiana homebuyers are finding more choices on the market this summer, even as home prices hit a new record high.

According to a new report from F.C. Tucker Company, available housing inventory jumped nearly 20% in July compared to last year. At the same time, higher mortgage interest rates slowed the pace of sales, with pended home sales dropping 8% from June and over 4% compared to July 2025. Homes spent a median of 18 days on the market, which is four days longer than last summer.

“While mortgage interest rates creep higher in recent weeks, the Central Indiana housing market continues to offer opportunities for both buyers and sellers,” said Jim Litten, CEO of F.C. Tucker Company. “Inventory has grown significantly over the past year, giving buyers more homes to choose from and greater negotiating power. At the same time, home prices remain well below the national median, making Central Indiana an attractive and affordable market. Sellers continue to benefit from record home values, while buyers are finding more options than they’ve had in several years.”

Despite the growing supply, home values continue to rise. The median home sale price across the 16-county region reached over $320,000, setting an all-time high for Central Indiana.

Hamilton County led the region with the highest year-to-date median price at $475,000, while Madison County saw the largest inventory increase, with active listings spiking nearly 70% compared to July 2025.

Central Indiana Home Prices Hit All-Time Record was originally published on wibc.com

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