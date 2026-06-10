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New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

One of downtown Indianapolis’ most recognizable vacant restaurant spaces is set to welcome a new tenant.

Published on June 10, 2026

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  • Vacant Scotty's Brewhouse location to be filled by Varsity Social Club, a sports-focused dining and entertainment venue.
  • Varsity Social Club will blend modern sports bar atmosphere with elevated social experience, capitalizing on downtown foot traffic.
  • Redevelopment reflects trend towards experience-driven dining concepts, as Indianapolis' downtown business community continues to grow.
Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Source: Indianapolis Business Journal

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – One of downtown Indianapolis’ most recognizable vacant restaurant spaces is set to welcome a new tenant.

As plans move forward for Varsity Social Club, a sports focused dining and entertainment venue that will take over the former Scotty’s Brewhouse location at 1 Virginia Avenue.

The highly visible corner property has sat empty for years following the closure of Scotty’s Brewhouse, a restaurant chain that once enjoyed widespread popularity throughout Indiana. The closure left a noticeable gap in downtown’s restaurant landscape, with many residents wondering when the prime location would find a new purpose.

Varsity Social Club is expected to bring a fresh concept to the heart of downtown, blending the atmosphere of a modern sports bar with an elevated social experience. While many details about the venue have yet to be released, the project has already generated interest because of both its location and its potential to draw visitors to one of the city’s busiest entertainment districts.

The building sits near major attractions, hotels, office towers, and event venues, making it a strategic destination for residents, convention attendees, and sports fans. Its proximity to downtown gathering spaces gives the future business an opportunity to capitalize on year round foot traffic and Indianapolis’ growing reputation as a destination for major sporting events.

The arrival of Varsity Social Club reflects a broader trend taking shape across downtown Indianapolis, where restaurant operators are increasingly investing in experience driven concepts. Today’s diners are looking for more than just a meal. Many seek destinations that combine food, drinks, social interaction, and entertainment, creating spaces where guests can spend an entire evening rather than simply stopping in for dinner.

For the city, the redevelopment represents another positive sign of continued momentum in the downtown business community. Filling a long vacant property helps strengthen the surrounding area and adds to the mix of restaurants and entertainment options available to visitors and residents.

The former Scotty’s site carries a level of significance because of its history. At its peak, Scotty’s Brewhouse was a well known Indiana brand that attracted loyal customers and expanded to multiple locations. Although the company eventually faced financial challenges that led to closures and ownership changes, many local residents still associate the downtown location with years of gatherings, celebrations, and game day experiences.

That history creates both opportunity and expectations for the venue’s successor. Varsity Social Club will have the chance to introduce a new identity while occupying a space that already holds a place in the memories of many Indianapolis residents.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, and information regarding menu offerings, interior renovations, and ownership remains limited. However, the project’s emergence has already sparked conversation among downtown observers eager to see new life return to the prominent address.

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy was originally published on wibc.com

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