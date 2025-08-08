Listen Live
They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

Published on August 8, 2025

Guess Who’s Moving to Central Indiana?

That’s right—Indiana is officially a breeding ground for these armor-plated little tanks. They’ve been spotted as far north as Marion County, making their way up along the White River like they’re on some sort of slow-moving road trip.

No, it’s not your in-laws. It’s armadillos.

Armadillos mainly eat bugs, and they’re not usually aggressive toward humans. But here’s your PSA: if you see one on the highway, don’t straddle it. When startled, an armadillo can launch itself up to five feet in the air—right into the undercarriage of your car. Nobody wants “armadillo dent” on their insurance claim.

And now for the fun fact—depending on how you define “fun”: armadillos are the only non-human animals known to transmit leprosy. So maybe admire them from a respectful distance.

Welcome to Indiana, armadillos. Just… maybe stay off the interstate.

