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10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Indianap...

10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Indianapolis’ IMAX Theater

The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum has built a reputation that extends far beyond Indiana. Here are 10 facts that might surprise even lifelong Hoosiers.

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • The IMAX theater predates the Indiana State Museum, which was built around it.
  • Indianapolis is one of the few places that can show IMAX 70mm films.
  • The theater has become a destination for film enthusiasts, especially for Christopher Nolan releases.
Lightbox of IMAX in a Wanda cinema. According to the
Source: Zhang Peng / Getty

10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Indianapolis’ IMAX Theater

When movie fans talk about the best places in America to watch a blockbuster, Indianapolis is surprisingly part of the conversation. The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum has built a reputation that extends far beyond Indiana.

Here are 10 facts that might surprise even lifelong Hoosiers.

RELATED: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About IMAX

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: 10 Fun Facts About Indianapolis IMAX Theaters

1. The IMAX Theater Is Actually Older Than the Museum

Most people assume the museum and theater opened together, but they didn’t.

The IMAX Theater opened on December 19, 1996, nearly six years before the Indiana State Museum officially opened in May 2002. The museum was literally designed around the already existing IMAX building.

2. It Was Built Before Hollywood Even Used IMAX

When Indianapolis built its IMAX theater in 1996, it primarily showed educational documentaries and science films.

Hollywood didn’t really begin embracing IMAX until years later, making Indianapolis one of the early adopters of the format.

3. Only a Small Number of U.S. Theaters Can Show IMAX 70mm Film

While hundreds of theaters advertise IMAX, only a select group can actually project movies on authentic IMAX 70mm film.

That makes Indianapolis one of the rare destinations where directors like Christopher Nolan want audiences to experience their movies.

4. The Theater Helped Shape the Museum

Originally, the IMAX was planned as its own attraction.

When state leaders later approved the Indiana State Museum project, architects incorporated the existing theater into the final design, making it one of the few museums in America literally built around an IMAX theater.

5. It Has Become a Midwest Movie Destination

For major IMAX 70mm releases, people regularly drive from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and beyond just to watch movies in Indianapolis.

Some fans even plan entire weekend trips around a single screening.

6. Christopher Nolan Fans Know Indianapolis by Name

When Oppenheimer and The Odyssey were released, Indianapolis appeared on movie forums and social media across the world because it was one of the few places showing the films exactly as Nolan intended.

For film enthusiasts, Indy isn’t just another theater. It’s a destination.

7. The Screen Is About Six Stories Tall

The theater’s giant screen stretches roughly six stories high, making it one of the largest movie screens in the Midwest.

That extra height allows certain IMAX movies to display significantly more picture than standard theaters.

8. The Original IMAX Lease Was Signed in 1994

Indiana officials actually signed the agreement with IMAX Corporation in Canada two years before the theater opened.

At the time, few states were investing in giant screen theaters, making Indiana an early believer in the technology.

9. It Has Been Showing Movies for Nearly 30 Years

The Indiana State Museum IMAX has welcomed moviegoers since 1996, surviving the transition from documentary films to Hollywood blockbusters, the rise of digital projection, and the streaming era.

Today, it’s still considered one of the country’s premier IMAX destinations.

10. It Quietly Became One of the World’s Most Famous IMAX Theaters

Ask serious movie fans where to watch a Christopher Nolan film, and Indianapolis is frequently mentioned alongside New York, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne and Sydney.

Not bad for a theater sitting in downtown Indianapolis.

Lights, Camera, Indy

From opening years before the museum itself to becoming one of the few theaters in the world capable of showing true IMAX 70mm films, the Indiana State Museum IMAX has quietly become one of Indianapolis’ coolest hidden gems.

Whether you’re a lifelong Hoosier or just visiting the Circle City, it’s a movie experience that’s hard to find almost anywhere else.

10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Indianapolis’ IMAX Theater was originally published on hot1009.com

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