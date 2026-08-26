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New Storm Recovery Texting Service Made Available for Hoosiers

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced on Wednesday that people impacted by the recent storms and flooding can now text IN211HELP to 898-211 to find disaster recovery resources in their community.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.

STATEWIDE — A new storm recovery texting service is available for Hoosiers impacted by the severe storms and flooding from earlier this month.

The office of Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced on Wednesday that Hoosiers can now text IN211HELP to 898-211 to find disaster recovery resources available in their community through the state’s 211 program. The 24/7service allows users to select the type of assistance they need.

“Hoosiers impacted by these storms are focused on taking care of their families, their homes and their communities, and they shouldn’t have to spend hours searching for the help they need,” Braun said in the release. “This new Indiana 211 disaster resources texting service puts disaster resources directly in the hands of Hoosiers and makes it easier to connect with available assistance as Indiana continues its recovery.”

Three men, one wearing a police uniform, standing in a grassy area near a damaged building.
Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun

Indiana 211 is what Hoosiers can use to access state relief. Folks can apply for State Disaster Relief Funds or Military Family Relief Funds. They can also send in a Disaster Damage Reporting Form or connect with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Recovery Hub.

Help in the Heartland: Standing Together for Central Indiana

These are the steps for using the texting service:

Text IN211HELP to 898-211 and follow the prompts.
You will be prompted to enter your zip code.
Reply with the type of disaster resources you are seeking from the provided menu. You may also be prompted to select sub-resource categories.
Once all prompts have been answered, Indiana 211 will text each resource available in your zip code, based on the need category you selected, directly to you.
For more resources, you can text IN211HELP again to start over.

President Donald Trump approved Indiana’s major disaster declaration on Tuesday.

New Storm Recovery Texting Service Made Available for Hoosiers was originally published on wibc.com

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