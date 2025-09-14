Listen Live
WATCH: Top Moments From Colts’ Thrilling Week 2 Win Over The Broncos

Published on September 14, 2025

NFL: SEP 14 Broncos at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WATCH: Top Moments From Colts’ Thrilling Week 2 Win Over The Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts secured a heart-stopping 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos in a Week 2 contest that came down to the final play.

In a game defined by grit, resilience, and back-and-forth action, the Colts proved they could win in the most dramatic fashion, making the second game at Lucas Oil Stadium an instant classic.

Take a look below and watch the top moments from the Colts’ unforgettable Week 2 victory over the Broncos.

WATCH: Top Moments From Colts’ Thrilling Week 2 Win Over The Broncos  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Colts go with the “White Out” Uniforms

2. Alec Pierce catches deep ball right before the half

3. Jonathan Taylor helps get it into the endzone

4. Tyler Warren is a YAC (yards after catch) King

5. Cam Bynum with another legendary celebration

6. Jonathan Taylor with a 69 yard run!

7. Alec Pierce with a huge third down conversion

8. Spencer Shrader hits the game winner for Colts!

9. Spencer Shrader!

