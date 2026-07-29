Source: N/A / n/a

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists

INDIANAPOLIS – July 28, 2026 – Radio One Indianapolis is celebrating two prestigious 2026 NAB Marconi Award finalist nominations, recognizing excellence in radio broadcasting and reinforcing the company’s commitment to outstanding programming, community service, and impactful storytelling.

B105.7 has been named a finalist for Large Market Station of the Year, one of the industry’s highest honors, recognizing excellence in programming, community engagement, and overall station performance.

Additionally, “Supporting Sobriety,” the podcast from WIBC-FM, has been named a finalist for Best Radio Podcast, highlighting its meaningful conversations, impactful storytelling, and commitment to serving listeners through important discussions surrounding recovery and sobriety.

The winners of the 2026 NAB Marconi Radio Awards will be announced during a special awards dinner on Tuesday, October 20, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, the evening before NAB Show New York 2026 begins.

Known throughout the industry as “Radio’s Biggest Night,” the annual Marconi Radio Awards bring together broadcasters from across the country to celebrate excellence in radio while recognizing the year’s most outstanding stations, on-air personalities, podcasts, and industry leaders.

“Awards are meaningful, but what these nominations really recognize is the work our teams do every day to serve Central Indiana. Whether it’s B105.7 creating moments that bring our community together or ‘Supporting Sobriety’ helping listeners and families navigate recovery, these honors reflect our people, our purpose, and our commitment to making a difference. I’m incredibly proud of everyone who made this possible.” said Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis Andrea Kharer.

Radio One Indianapolis congratulates the talented teams behind B105.7 and “Supporting Sobriety” on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to celebrating with broadcasters from across the country in New York this October.

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists was originally published on wibc.com