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Indiana Public Colleges Freeze In-State Tuition for 2nd Straight Year

Published on August 26, 2026
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Indiana University entrance on Spring Day
Source: . (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — In-state undergraduate students returning to Indiana public colleges and universities this fall are benefiting from a historic statewide tuition freeze for the second consecutive year.

The tuition freeze covers all 15 of Indiana’s public higher education institutions—including main and regional campuses—for the 2026–27 academic year, matching the freeze put in place for 2025–26. The freeze includes:

Ball State University
Indiana State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana University East
Indiana University Indianapolis
Indiana University Kokomo
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University South Bend
Indiana University Southeast
Ivy Tech Community College
Purdue University West Lafayette
Purdue University Fort Wayne
Purdue University Northwest
University of Southern Indiana
Vincennes University

Governor Mike Braun initiated the policy by asking state institutions to cut administrative redundancies and streamline operations to keep higher education costs manageable for local families. All 15 institutions, including Indiana University, Purdue University, Ivy Tech Community College, and Ball State University, complied with a 0% increase on tuition and mandatory fees.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unanimously endorsed the measure, marking the first time in state history that every public college in Indiana has simultaneously held tuition flat for two straight years.

Gov. Braun praised the universities’ cooperation, noting that the statewide initiative ensures Hoosier families receive maximum value for their higher education investments without sacrificing educational quality.

Indiana Public Colleges Freeze In-State Tuition for 2nd Straight Year was originally published on wibc.com

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