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Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton

Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton

Country stars, musicians, actors and celebrities are remembering Dolly Parton following the country music icon’s death at age 80.

Published on August 26, 2026
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The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Inside
Source: (L-R) Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton

Few artists have left a mark on country music — and American culture as a whole — quite like Dolly Parton.

RELATED | Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed

Following the country music icon’s death at 80, artists, actors and other celebrities took to social media to remember Parton, sharing stories, photos and tributes to a woman whose influence stretched far beyond the songs she wrote and performed.

RELATED | 5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

Here are some of the tributes shared in honor of Dolly:

Reba McEntire

Wynonna Judd

Trisha Yearwood

Blake Shelton

Ashley Cooke

Tim McGraw

Brooks & Dunn

Zac Brown

Randy Travis

Chris Young

Kane Brown

Joe Nichols

Billy Ray Cyrus

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

LOCASH

Lauren Alaina

Maddie & Tae

George Birge

Kimberly Perry

Maren Morris

Sabrina Carpenter

Paul McCartney

Gwen Stefani

Mick Jagger

Elton John

Sheryl Crow

Eminem

Pitbull

Jamie Foxx

Goldie Hawn

Sally Field

Peyton Manning

Oprah Winfrey

Carol Burnett

Anne Hathaway

Reese Witherspoon

Paris Hilton

Kendra Scott

Taylor Momsen

Lil Nas X

President George W. Bush

British Royal Family

Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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