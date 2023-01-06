The Top Thing That Would Make You Happier In Your Relationship

Tune Up Tuesday! In addition to hosting mornings on B105.7, I work in the afternoons as a therapist and on Tuesday mornings I’ll share a nugget or two you can use to tune up a relationship in your life, or even your own mental health.

This morning, women of America were recently polled and said this is the number 1 thing their partner can do to make them happier. See if this fits for your relationship.

Most women say the top thing that would make them happier is if their spouse would help out more around the house. So, I recommend two things.

Divvy up some tasks systematically. Like he cleans the bathroom every Wednesday. You put away the laundry every Thursday or what have you. The more of those chores you have on auto-pilot…where you don’t even have to think about it, you’re going to feel more like you have a teammate or a partnership. Get in the habit of asking your spouse, “how can I help?” You can almost never go wrong with that. It’s a lot to manage a house and keep it going and if you have two capable people sharing that load, it’s going to reduce your stress and give you a better relationship.

Sean is a licensed therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN. Click here to learn more.