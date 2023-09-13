10 Free Family Friendly Mid-September Events Near Indy

Discover the best of family-friendly fun this September in/near Indianapolis with a fantastic lineup of FREE events. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy without breaking the bank. Get ready to make lasting memories with your loved ones in the Circle City!

Check them out below!

1. McCloud Prairie Maze Source:Website EVENT: Celebrate adorable squirrels at McCloud Nature Park’s squirrel-themed prairie maze – free admission! Open daily from dawn to dusk. Park at the Nature Center lot and grab maze maps from kiosks outside the Center or at the maze entrance. Dress for weather, wear comfy shoes, and bring water. It’s fun for all ages, so bring the family! WHEN: September 1 (Friday) – October 31 (Tuesday) WHERE: 8518 Hughes Road, North Salem, Ind.

2. St. George Festival Source:Website EVENT: The St. George Festival event caters to families and features a delightful array of Middle Eastern cuisine, live musical performances, spirited dancing, and an exciting children’s carnival. WHEN: Sept 15-17 | Friday 9/15: 5-10 PM | Saturday 9/16: 1-10 PM | Sunday 9/17: 1-5 PM WHERE: St. George Orthodox Christian Church 10748 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037

3. Back to the Fifties Festival Source:Website EVENT: Experience 1950s-style fun at Back to the Fifties Festival! Indulge in delicious food, browse arts and crafts, and take part in children’s activities. Friday night brings a lively street dance, while Saturday features a massive car show. There’s plenty for kids and families, including inflatables, DARE officers, Lebanon & Center TWP fire trucks, ambulance, and games. Most activities are low-cost or free for everyone to enjoy! WHEN: Sept 16th | All Day (Saturday) WHERE: Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds 100 S Lebanon, IN 46052

4. PorchFest Source:Website EVENT: Carmel’s 10th PorchFest is a delightful, free, family-friendly event. Enjoy diverse musical acts, from acoustic to electric, solo to ensemble, and various genres. Performances happen on neighborhood porches, creating an intimate atmosphere. Dedicated volunteers, including bands, homeowners, and organizers, make it all possible. With nearly 60 bands on about 20 porches, there’s plenty of entertainment to relish. WHEN: Sept 17 | (Sunday) 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm WHERE: Carmel Arts and Design District | Carmel International Arts Festival, W Main St, Carmel, IN 46032

5. Global Fest Indy Source:Website EVENT: Head to Global Fest 2023 to celebrate diverse cultures through food, music, art, and more. Highlights include Latino music, Japanese cuisine, Bollywood beats, Peruvian flavors, captivating performances, and a variety of delicious international foods. All proceeds benefit Center for Inquiry 70, an Indianapolis Public School, and we thank Northwood Christian Church for their community support. WHEN: Sept 16th | (Saturday) 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm WHERE: Northwood Christian Church 4550 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205

6. Rocky Ripple Festival Source:Website EVENT: The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts is an annual event in midtown Indy, near Butler University. Dedicated volunteers organize the festival to support Rocky Ripple’s parks and community events. Enjoy a day of diverse music, 70+ talented artists, tasty local food, and drinks from the Broad Ripple Brewpub. Families with kids can enjoy children’s activities. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome. WHEN: Sept 23 | (Saturday) 11:00 am – 6:00 pm WHERE: Hohlt Park W. 53rd St. and Annette St. Indianapolis, IN 46208

7. Grape Stomp at Daniel’s Vineyard Source:Website EVENT: Prepare for a day of family fun at the 5th Annual Grape Stomp at Daniel’s Vineyard & Winery, one of their biggest yearly events. It’s an experience the whole family can enjoy together, and it’s free to participate in the stomp. However, ticketed time slots will be assigned upon arrival, so arrive early as space is limited! Time slots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. It’s time to channel your inner Lucy and stomp those grapes! WHEN: Sept 24th | (Sunday) 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm WHERE: Daniel’s Vineyard 9061 N 700 W. McCordsville, IN 46055

8. Movies at Midtown Source:Website EVENT: Get your lawn chairs and blankets ready for a fun-filled evening at Movies at Midtown ! Movies will be screening on the Midtown screen from Tuesday, May 2 to Tuesday, October 19. WHEN: Tuesdays at noon and 6 p.m. | Thursdays at 6 p.m. Sept 12 & 14: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Sept 19 & 21: Clifford

Sept 26 & 28: Elemental

Oct 3 & 5: The Bad Guys

Oct 10 & 12: The Little Mermaid (Live)

Oct 17 & 19: Luca WHERE: Midtown Plaza Carmel 365 Monon Boulevard, Carmel, Indiana 46032

9. Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival Source:Website EVENT: Head to the Dragon Parade, traditional Chinese music and dance performances, and savor delicious Chinese Mooncakes. Bring the whole family to immerse in Chinese culture and traditions! WHEN: Sept 30th | (Saturday) 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm WHERE: Midtown Plaza Carmel 365 Monon Boulevard, Carmel, Indiana 46032