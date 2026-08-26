Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in 21 Indiana counties can now apply for federal disaster assistance following severe storms and flooding.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump approved his request for a major disaster declaration.

The declaration provides individual assistance for residents in Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties.

Residents may qualify for help with temporary housing, home repairs and uninsured property losses.

Public assistance for emergency work and repairs is also available in 11 counties: Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Porter, Tipton and Wayne.

Residents should first file an insurance claim, then apply for FEMA assistance online, through the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security and FEMA officials will hold a briefing Wednesday on the next steps.

Federal Disaster Aid Approved for Indiana was originally published on wibc.com