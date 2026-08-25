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Colts Unveil New “Anvil Strike” Uniforms

The uniforms feature a steel gray base with shiny blue helmets.

Published on August 25, 2026
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A close-up view of a black and blue sports helmet with a horseshoe logo, likely representing the Indianapolis Colts NFL team.
Source: Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts unveiled new “Rivalries” uniforms for this season.

The Colts will wear their “Anvil Strike” uniform in Week 3 against the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The uniform will be worn once a year for the next three years.

The design is inspired by the team’s home gameday tradition of striking an anvil right before kickoff.

All teams in the AFC South and NFC North posted their new jersey, pants, and helmet as part of the Nike “Rivalries” series on Tuesday. The Jaguars will wear theirs against the Colts in Week 8 in Jacksonville, and the Texans will debut theirs against the Colts in the Week 11 game in Houston.

Official “Rivalries” gear is available at https://shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning Sept. 1.

A football player wearing a jersey with the name "ALLEN" and the number "53" on the back.
A blue football helmet with a white horseshoe logo on the side.

Colts Unveil New “Anvil Strike” Uniforms was originally published on wibc.com

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