Indiana Fever Face Las Vegas Aces in Pivotal Game 5 for WNBA Finals Berth

The Indiana Fever are heading back to Las Vegas for a decisive Game 5 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Published on September 30, 2025

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Indiana Fever are heading back to Las Vegas for a decisive Game 5 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

With a trip to the WNBA Finals on the line, both teams are prepared to leave it all on the court.

Game Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, September 30
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Michelob Ultra Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN2
  • Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

The Fever forced this winner-take-all game with a hard-fought 90-83 victory in Game 4, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 25 points and a standout performance from Aliyah Boston, who contributed 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Containing A’ja Wilson will remain a key focus for Indiana’s defense.

Wilson was dominant in Game 4, scoring 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting.

This marks a pivotal moment for the Fever, who are aiming to reach the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2015.

The Aces, meanwhile, are seeking their fourth Finals appearance in seven seasons.

The stage is set for an intense battle.

Will the Fever rise to the occasion and secure their spot in the Finals?

